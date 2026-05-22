What’s up Bengaluru: Events between May 22 and May 28

Inner ascent

Yamini Muthanna presents Kundalini: The Serpent Power — a movement-based exploration of Kundalini, drawing from bharatanatiyam, kalaripayattu, yoga and aerial acrobatics to reinterpret the ancient spiritual concept through performance. Inspired by texts like the Shatchakra Nirupana, the production traces the movement of energy through the body’s chakras with live orchestral music and visually immersive choreography rooted in decades of artistic and spiritual practice. Entry free. RSVP ahead. May 26, 7 pm. At BIC, Domlur.