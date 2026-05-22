What’s up Bengaluru: Events between May 22 and May 28

Bengaluru’s cultural calendar this week moves across genres, moods and performance styles — from classical fusion concerts and Malayalam indie music to stand-up comedy, contemporary theatre and movement-based productions. Whether you are looking for a high-energy live gig, an introspective stage performance or an evening filled with laughter, the city has a diverse line-up of events worth stepping out for.
Electrifying evenings
Vasuki Vaibhav is set to take to the stage with an evening of soulful melodies, crowd-favourite Kannada tracks and high-energy live performances. Known for his powerful stage presence and emotionally resonant music, the gig promises an electrifying atmosphere filled with sing-along moments, vibrant energy and a lively weekend crowd. INR 699 onwards. May 23, 8 pm onwards. At Indian Craft Brewery, Nagawara.
Raga rhythm
Pulse - SparshNinaad is an upcoming live musical experience featuring pandit Rakesh Chaurasia (flute) blending Indian classical ragas with contemporary fusion. The performance brings together acclaimed percussionists and instrumentalists, creating an immersive sound journey built on rhythm, improvisation and emotional depth. It presents classical music in a modern, energetic concert format. INR 499 onwards. May 24, 6 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.
Inner ascent
Yamini Muthanna presents Kundalini: The Serpent Power — a movement-based exploration of Kundalini, drawing from bharatanatiyam, kalaripayattu, yoga and aerial acrobatics to reinterpret the ancient spiritual concept through performance. Inspired by texts like the Shatchakra Nirupana, the production traces the movement of energy through the body’s chakras with live orchestral music and visually immersive choreography rooted in decades of artistic and spiritual practice. Entry free. RSVP ahead. May 26, 7 pm. At BIC, Domlur.
Malayalam indiewave
Singer-songwriter and producer Aron Kollassani Selestin aka Aksomaniac brings his distinct blend of carnatic ragas and western styles and heartfelt Malayalam lyricism explores identity and emotion without boundaries. Known for tracks like Paapam and the viral Amsham, the rising indie artiste’s music explores emotion, identity and vulnerability through an immersive sonic experience. INR 499 onwards. May 27, 7 pm. At Koramangala Social.
Comic chaos
With sharp observations, relatable humour and effortless storytelling, Shreya Priyam Roy brings her stand-up special Premium Roy to audiences with a mix of personal anecdotes and witty takes on everyday life. Expect candid comedy, crowd interactions and a fun evening filled with laughs that balance sarcasm, honesty and playful chaos. INR 499. May 23, 7.30 pm. At Fan Park, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Hebbal.
Punchline hour
Kunal Kamra is bringing his standup special — Standing Up — to Bengaluru, promising an evening of sharp observations, political satire and unapologetically candid humour. Known for blending current affairs with personal anecdotes and social commentary, Kunal’s performances thrive on uncomfortable truths, irreverent punchlines and his unmistakably fearless comic style. INR 1,499 onwards. May 22, 9 pm. May 23, 8 pm and May 24, 2 pm, 6 pm & 8 pm. At The Underground Comedy Club, Koramangala.
Tailor’s trial
Daag follows Bindiya, a young tailor caught between dreams and reality. The play examines class and control, focusing on labour, dignity and inequality, revealing how systems quietly shape personal choices, survival and the meaning of aspiration. INR 300. May 24, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.
Avantika Roy is an intern with Indulge, Bengaluru
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