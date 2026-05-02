What’s up Bengaluru: Events between May 1 and May 7

Summer synergy

Nexus Select Malls Bengaluru is flipping routine mall visits into vibrant, interactive summer experiences. Expect a mix of tech-driven entertainment and interactive play zones — from space-themed VR adventures and puzzle-based challenges to AR-led installations, mirror rooms and multi-sensory environments designed for families and young audiences. INR 299 onwards. Ongoing. Across locations.

(Anoushka Kundu is an intern at Indulge)

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