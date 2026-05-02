What’s up Bengaluru: Events between May 1 and May 7

Bengaluru’s events calendar this week brings together a vibrant mix of performances and experiences across the city. From stand-up comedy and live music to classical dance, quizzes and interactive activities, there is something for every kind of audience. Whether you are looking to unwind with a light evening or explore something more immersive, this week’s lineup offers plenty of options to step out and engage with the city’s cultural scene.
Daily drama
Comedian Aakash Gupta brings his latest show, Daily Ka Kaam Hai, to namma uru! He’s all set to share painfully relatable and funny stories about gut health issues, awkward taxi encounters and more. Look forward to absolute chaos interspersed with a few unexpected musical surprises. INR 1,299 onwards. May 1, 7.30 pm. At Good Shepherd Auditorium, Residency Road.
Classical cadence
Natanam Institute of Dance presents the sixth edition of Thyagaraja Aradhane, an evening blending music, devotion and classical dance. Led by acharya Dr Raksha Karthik, the event features a dynamic showcase of bharatanatiyam and kuchipudi performances by distinguished guest artistes honouring Saint Thyagaraja’s legacy. Entry free. May 3, 5.30 pm. At Vyoma Studio, JP Nagar.
Strings & swaras
Abbas Cultural presents Rasa, a celebration of rhythm and emotion led by veena maestro Rajhesh Vaidhya and vocalist Sandeep Narayan. The dynamic duo brings their immersive concert to the city, blending the timeless beauty of carnatic and western music with contemporary energy. INR 1,000. May 3, 6.30 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleshwaram.
Divine duet
Kuchipudi artistes Rashmi Chowalloor and Vidhya S present Yada — a dance duet exploring the playful, deeply human exchange between the goddesses of knowledge and wealth. Look forward to a philosophical yet light-hearted evening that celebrates companionship and ultimate harmony. Entry free through RSVP. May 5, 7 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.
Balkan beats
Indo-Balkan quartet Aritmija Fusion brings their unique sound palette to the city! Formed by Indian classical musicians Vinayak Netke and Sabiha Khan alongside Slovenian guitarists Tilen Stepisnik and Semsudin Dzopa, the band weaves traditional Balkan music with rock, jazz, flamenco and sufi influences. INR 2,499 onwards. May 1, 9 pm. At The Humming Tree, Indiranagar.
Couture clash
Two decades after the original phenomenon, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt return to the sleek offices of Runway magazine in the highly anticipated sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2. As Miranda Priestly nears retirement, she reunites with Andy Sachs to face off against former assistant-turned-rival Emily. INR 200 onwards. May 1 onwards. At PVR Cinemas.
Wizarding wits
Test your knowledge of spells and magical moments at the second edition of The Wizard’s Quiz. Curated by Nexus Consulting and led by quizmaster Venky Srinivasan, this immersive Harry Potter trivia experience invites fans of all ages to compete in teams of two. INR 149. May 3, 4 pm. At Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, Thanisandra Main Road.
Summer synergy
Nexus Select Malls Bengaluru is flipping routine mall visits into vibrant, interactive summer experiences. Expect a mix of tech-driven entertainment and interactive play zones — from space-themed VR adventures and puzzle-based challenges to AR-led installations, mirror rooms and multi-sensory environments designed for families and young audiences. INR 299 onwards. Ongoing. Across locations.
(Anoushka Kundu is an intern at Indulge)
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress