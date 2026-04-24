Top cultural events in Bengaluru this weekend

Partners in act

The Sunshine Boys by Neil Simon is a classic Broadway comedy that explores aging, ego and the complexities of long-standing relationships. The play shows former comedy partners Willie and Al, who reunite after years of severance with a retro performance offering a portrait of friendship shaped as much by conflict as by shared history. INR 500. April 26, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.