Top cultural events in Bengaluru this weekend

Bengaluru’s cultural calendar this weekend brings together a diverse mix of performances across theatre, comedy, music and film. From a solo dance-theatre retelling of a royal legacy and classic stage revivals to stand-up acts, live gigs and a biographical screen spectacle — the city offers something for every kind of audience. These seven events present a well-rounded snapshot of Bengaluru’s evolving arts and entertainment scene.
Royal retelling
Natyarani Shanthala is a solo dance-theatre production that reimagines the story of Hoysala queen Shanthala Devi through an evocative blend of dance and storytelling. Created and performed by Shraavya Satyanarayan, this solo production reimagines history with emotional depth and artistic fluidity to present an intimate, emotionally rich narrative in English. INR 350. April 25, 5 pm to 6 pm. At Atta Galatta, Indiranagar.
After hours
Saturday Night Live ft. Malhar at Indian Craft Brewery brings an evening of live music led by the band, noted for their remarkable stage presence and versatile repertoire. Set within the brewery’s vibrant setting, the performance offers a well-rounded weekend experience. INR 200 onwards. April 25, 8 pm onwards. At Nagavara.
Identity crisis
South Side Samurai features Nirmal Pillai taking his widely followed digital persona to a live audience. Blending personal anecdotes and cultural conditioning — the show moves through themes of puberty, Malayali identity, North–South divides and the awkwardness of being ‘too westernised,’ all delivered with a mix of satire, self-deprecation and absurd humour. INR 1,799. April 24. At Prabhath Kaladwaraka Auditorium, Koramangala.
Musical wit
In Tempo Tantrums, Kenny Sebastian brings together stand-up and music in a format that plays to his strengths. Combining humour with original compositions, he represents everyday situations with a mix of wit, rhythm and improvisation — offering a live experience that blurs the line between comedy and musical performance. INR 1,799 onwards. April 25, 4.30 pm & 7.30 pm. April 26, 3 pm and 6.30 pm. At MLR Convention Centre, Whitefield.
Partners in act
The Sunshine Boys by Neil Simon is a classic Broadway comedy that explores aging, ego and the complexities of long-standing relationships. The play shows former comedy partners Willie and Al, who reunite after years of severance with a retro performance offering a portrait of friendship shaped as much by conflict as by shared history. INR 500. April 26, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.
Screen spectacle
Michael is an upcoming biographical musical drama directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan. The film traces the life and career of Michael Jackson, with his nephew Jaafar Jackson making his debut in the titular role. INR 250 onwards. April 24, 11 am onwards. Witness the movie at Bengaluru’s biggest screen at AMB Cinemas Kapali, Gandhinagar.
Native flavours
MTR Karunadu Swada – Karnataka Food Festival is a two-day food festival celebrating Karnataka’s diverse cuisine and culture. It brings together home chefs serving over 100 traditional dishes from across regions. Expect authentic flavours, seasonal specials and folk performances like yakshagana and dollu kunitha, offering visitors a vibrant taste of the state’s rich culinary and cultural heritage. INR 299 onwards. April 25 & 26, 12 pm onwards. At Jayamahal Palace, Jayamahal Main Road.
Written and compiled by Avantika Roy
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