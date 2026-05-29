What’s up Bengaluru: Events between May 29 and June 4

Bengaluru’s cultural calendar is packed with exciting experiences this week, bringing together everything from live music and stand-up comedy to theatre, motorsport culture and wildlife photography. Whether audiences are looking for a high-energy night out, thought-provoking performances or immersive artistic experiences, the city offers plenty of reasons to step out and explore. Here are some of the top events happening across Bengaluru over the coming days.
Symphonic spectacle
Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja presents Valiant — a landmark orchestral performance described as India’s first full classical symphony by an Indian film composer. Blending western classical music with his signature emotional depth, the concert features a grand live orchestra and symphonic storytelling, celebrating five decades of Ilaiyaraaja’s extraordinary musical journey. INR 3,540 onwards. June 2, 6.30 pm. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte.
Funny bone
Stand-up comedian Urooj Ashfaq brings her acclaimed show It’s Funny To Me, packed with sharp observations, personal stories and her signature deadpan humour. Known for her effortlessly relatable style and witty storytelling, Urooj promises an evening filled with laughs, awkward truths and the kind of comedy that stays with audiences long after the show ends. INR 599 onwards. May 29, 8.30 pm & 10.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre, Indiranagar.
Wildlife whispers
The Z Creators Wildlife Photography Exhibition brings together powerful images celebrating wildlife, nature and conservation. Titled Shristi Unfiltered. Unscripted. Framed — the showcase invites audiences to reconnect with the natural world through striking visual storytelling. Held alongside World Environment Day, the exhibition highlights the beauty and fragility of ecosystems through the eyes of passionate wildlife photographers. Entry free. June 5 to 7, 11 am. At Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumarakrupa Road.
Bitter bonds
Federico Garcia Lorca’s powerful classic The House of Bernarda Alba comes alive in this intense English production directed by Arundhati Raja. Exploring themes of repression, control and desire, the play follows a strict matriarch and her daughters as tensions simmer beneath the surface in an emotionally charged household. INR 400. May 30, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.
Motor mayhem
Experience Royal Enfield’s GRRR Nights X Underground — an essentially highenergy motorsport and street-culture event that is built around the brand’s Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 roadster. Alongside the drift shows and stunt riding, the Bengaluru edition will feature live performances by Brodha V, DJ Talam, DJ Stoke and DJ Frankie. INR 499 onwards. May 30, 3.30 pm. At Aruani Grid, Dommasandra.
Raga reimagined
Chathurdasa Ragamalika: Reimagined offers a fresh interpretation of Muthuswami Dikshitar’s Sri Vishwanatham Bhajeham. Blending multiple ragams with contemporary ideas, the concert explores new ways of presenting carnatic music while staying rooted in tradition. Audiences can expect an immersive musical experience that celebrates both classical richness and creative experimentation. Entry free. RSVP ahead. May 30, 7 pm. At BIC, Domlur.
Secret spill
Through stories, humour and sharp social observations, Gossip explores how rumours and everyday conversations shape relationships, communities and personal identities. The performance reflects on the power of rumours and shared secrets, showing how even casual chatter can reveal deeper truths about people and the world around them. Entry free. RSVP ahead. June 4, 7 pm. At BIC, Domlur.
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