Chettinad food fests, lifestyle pop-ups, live gigs and more: These events in Chennai will guarantee a fun weekend

This week, we have the release of Last Night in Soho in theatres, Absolute Barbecues’ Chettinad Food Festival, a festive local pop-up titled Flocal, a live jazz performance at Black Orchid Restobar, a live stand-up comedy show by popular comic Kunal Kamra and more. Check out the full list below:

Movie premiere

November 12 | PVR

A psychological horror drama-slash-revenge thriller, Last Night in Soho revolves around a young fashion designer who travels back to the 1960s and meets a seemingly charming singer, but is forced to witness a dark turn of events soon after. Directed by Edgar Wright, the film stars Anya Taylor-Joy (from The Queen’s Gambit), Thomasin McKenzie (Old) and Matt Smith (The Crown) in lead roles. In theatres.

Finger lickin’ good

November 15 | Adyar

To all the foodies out there, this is your chance to savour some mouth-watering, authentic Chettinad delicacies. Absolute Barbecues’ Chettinad Food Festival, titled Absolute Samayal offers their usual grilled vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, along with an array of South-Indian options like Karaikudi Sutta Era, Chettinad Wings Roast and Chettinad Chicken Biryani. INR 625++. On till November 21. At all outlets across TN. absolutebarbecues.com

Treat yo self

November 12 | Anna Salai

Tipsyfly's jewellery

With the wedding season underway, we’ve got you covered with the best of attire, jewellery, make-up, skincare products, accessories and other gifting options. Shop to your heart’s content at Flocal, a festive local pop-up at The Park Chennai’s The Box. The event will showcase Indian brands like Tipsyfly (jewellery), Ras Luxury Oils (vegan, cruelty-free skincare), House of Silhouettes (conscious clothing) and Tea Trunk (tea blends). Also on November 13. 10 am to 9 pm. +914442676000.

Royalty redefined

November 17 | Thousand Lights

Imagine traditionally-decked up Mughal royals now dressed in luxury attire from the modern, contemporary era. Wouldn’t that be something? Collage is launching sustainable label SUKETDHIR’s latest collection Royal Within, in which Mughal royals’ ritzy costumes have been reimagined and designed to fit the idea of 21st century fashion. 11 am to 7 pm. On till November 30. collagestyle.in

All that jazz

November 14 | RA Puram

Revel in some amazing music and delectable food this weekend at Black Orchid Restobar’s new Jazz Brunch. The restobar offers an exclusive Non-Alcoholic Brunch as well as a Sparkling Wine Brunch that you can enjoy while grooving to a live jazz performance by popular artiste Peekay. Non-Alcoholic Brunch at `1,299, Sparkling Wine Brunch at INR 2,799. 12 pm to 4 pm. +919176477647.

Happiness hacks

November 13 | Mylapore

Comedian Kunal Kamra is back after a long hiatus with a slew of new jokes in this live show at SoCo at The Savera. Look forward to an hour of hilarious anecdotes on topics ranging from politics to the way society works. For ages 21+. 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm. Also on November 14. INR 799. BookMyShow.com

Curtain raiser

November 13 | Nungambakkam

This one’s for you, theatre lovers! Alliance Française of Madras and Théâtre Arlequin present The Doctor in Spite of Himself, a French comedy drama that will be performed in English at the Alliance Française of Madras. Directed by R Amarendran and written by playwright Molière, the story talks about a poor woodcutter who makes life difficult for his wife by spending what little he earns on food and drink. 5 pm and 7 pm. Also on November 14. Free entry

Sustainable comfort

November 13 | Alwarpet

Eco Clothing India, a sustainable label that specialises in organic cotton women’s wear, is coming to Chennai! Shop for designer kurtis, kurtas, pants, palazzos, salwars, dupattas and kaftans in vibrant prints and subtle, mild shades at Sri Sankara Hall. The brand is known for their soft, breathable, light-weight fabric. 10 am to 8 pm. +919311339577. Also on November 14 and 15. ecoclothingindia.com

