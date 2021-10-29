Stand-up comedy shows, a KS Chithra concert and more: Chennai offers plenty of things to do over the weekend

This week, we have not one, but two concerts in Chennai to entertain music lovers: one by renowned singer KS Chithra and another by a group of Carnatic singers. Adding to the list of activities in Chennai is a stand-up comedy show by Daniel Fernandes and a series of workshops for the art of graffiti. Check out the details below:

’90s jukebox

October 30 | T Nagar

Treat yourself to a music fest by none other than renowned singer KS Chithra. The veteran Carnatic musician, who is known for her voice in songs like Kannalanae (Bombay), Anjali Anjali (Duet) and more recently, Konji Pesida Venaam from Sethupathi, will perform her golden tracks at Sri Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha. 6 pm. INR 2,000. BookMyShow.in

LOL-ing in the deep

October 29 | Sholinganallur

To those who enjoyed the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Doctor’s dark humour, here’s a chance for you to engage in another laughter session. Comedian Daniel Fernandes, who is known for his black and surreal style of comedy, is in town this weekend to perform his latest live act. Titled Punchliners Comedy Show, the event will take place at Novotel Chennai OMR. 8 pm. INR 499. BookMyShow.in

Wall of fame

October 30 | Muthukadu

To those who consider graffiti more than just a hobby, this one’s for you! DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum is conducting a series of events including workshops and exhibits to introduce graffiti as an art form and discuss how this contemporary movement has evolved over the past decade. Featuring five Chennai-based artists: AKill, Dibs132, Epoc47, Maxy and Siken2 and two rapper/producers: 47K and Native Indian. INR 300. +919167511708. Instagram: @dakshinachitra_heritagemuseum

Paint the town red

October 31 | Online

Has the pandemic left you missing the ethereal experience of visiting galleries and soaking in beautiful works of art? Fret not. The Indian Art Museum is hosting The Special Exhibition — Indian Modern Paintings, a virtual exhibit of canvases by artists Shovin Bhattacharjee, Jai Zharotia and Niren Sen Gupta, to name a few. On till December 30. indo-museum.org

Ever‘green’ tunes

October 29 | Online

Watch these singers take the idea of carbon neutrality to another level, as they perform with plants as their live audience while having us as virtual spectators. Music festival Madrasana Tinge’s final piece Muddugare featuring singer Spoorthi Rao, Sayee Rakshith (violin), Sai Giridhar (mridangam) and T Yuvaraj (tambura) will be livestreamed. Also on October 30 and 31. Online till November 7.