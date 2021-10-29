Indulge 14th Anniversary Special: Celebrate your Diwali weekend with lots of shopping, a Money Heist-themed brunch and more!

With Diwali just around the corner, Indulge in lots of shopping with these special pop-ups, watch the much-anticipated Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe, and even take part in a Money Heist-themed brunch for Halloween. We present to you some of the most exciting activities taking place over the next week in Chennai!

What’s in store?

October 29 | Royapettah

Treat yourself to some extreme retail therapy this Diwali, with Glitterati Pop-Up Shop’s lifestyle exhibition at Amethyst. Look forward to food and fashion brands like Chennai-based label Chaman’s Couture, Sugar Cup Pastry Bar and sustainable labels Kantha — The Design Studio and Amsa by Ankitha Veerepalli. Also expect some fun mehendi and make-up tutorial sessions. Apparel at INR 2,800. Instagram: @glitteratipopup

Shop-hop Saturday

October 30 | Adyar

Here’s one more pop-up for you to splurge on, ahead of Diwali. The Market Place is hosting a food, clothing, jewellery and skincare exhibition at Fika, with more than 40 brands from across India, including conscious apparel labels like Sinamicaa and Thavam Studioz (handloom saris), Kiki’s Patisserie (cakes) and Beyond Handcrafts (vegan skincare). 11 am to 8 pm. Instagram: @themarketplacechennai

Trick or treat

October 31 | Guindy

Money Heist fans, this one’s for you! Hilton Chennai’s Money Heist-themed brunch at Vasco’s offers you a chance to step into the world of this popular Netflix series. Savour mouth-watering Spanish dishes like seafood paella and gazpacho, cakes that look like Professor Sergio Marquina and cocktails like Bellini, Negroni and Margaritas. What’s more, the waiters will be dressed in red hoodies and a Salvador Dalí mask! INR 2,400. 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. +919500058722.

Bag it and how!

November 1 | Online

Accessorise your festive and wedding attire with these luxurious clutches and potlis from The Amyra Store. Their latest Diwali collection includes exuberantly crafted wallets, slings and tote bags that are made of the finest banarasi and shibori raw silk, shimmering sequins, beads and trims. INR 2,299 onwards. theamyrastore.com

Colour me perfect

November 2 | Khader Nawaz Khan Rd

This Diwali, step up your traditional attire game with Silkworm Boutique’s lightweight banarasi kora silk and Mysore silk chiffon saris. Handwoven classics that guarantee singularity and elegance, these saris come in unique shades and bring back certain timeless designs that never go out of style. You could also custom-dye your sari by picking a shade of your choice! INR 5,500 onwards. +919841018191.

Yards of grace

November 3 | Spurtank Road

Celebrate this Diwali with Kanakavalli’s festive collection Glint: Wedding and Trousseau at Kingsley. Featuring exquisite handwoven tissue kanjivaram saris, brocade blouse fabrics and a range of menswear, this collection is perfect for the wedding and festival season. Saris at INR 1 lakh. kanakavalli.com

Movie premiere

November 4 | PVR

Rajinikanth’s much-awaited action drama Annaatthe is finally here! Directed by Siva, the film stars Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushbu Sundar, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh. What’s more, Annaatthe’s tracks, which are composed by D Imman, include one by late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. In theatres.