From exotic chocolates to traditional mithai, Hyderabad take your pick from these Diwali hampers

The Diwali weekend is almost here! If you can’t decide what to gift this festival season, then we have got you covered. Ditch the regular sweet boxes and opt for gourmet options. Whether you’re gifting a chocolate lover or a fitness enthusiast, here are our top picks for Diwali hampers.

Looking for an authentic Hyderabadi hamper? Then it has to be Meethe Miya. Their gift boxes — Festive Allure and Festive Bliss — offer Qubani Triffle, Shahi Roll, and Kaddu Ka Halwa. Their other options include Nizam favourites such as Jauzi ka Halwa, Double ka Meetha, and Dum ka Puran. They also offer customised sweet boxes. Rs. 850 upwards. At Banjara Hills.

Regal, Royal and Premium are the names of the hampers curated by Sourir BakeHouse. The cloud kitchen has an assortment of chocolates, brownies and cookie hampers. Their gift boxes also feature goodies such as Parmesan Pepper Twists, Almond Tea Cake and Chocolate Pistachio Brittle. All the hampers come with Diwali cards and diyas. Rs. 1,200 upwards. Available online.

Want to order a hamper in the comfort of your home? Then check out LiveAtLife’s Indian snack hampers. Satiate your cravings with the best options like nippattu, murukku, and mathri. Besides the Indian snacks, they also offer regional favourites, which include shrikhand, almond barfi, and carrot cake. Rs. 925 upwards. Available online.

Know someone who is a dessert lover? Then Hyderabad Marriott’s Diwali With Marriott is the right pick. The restaurant’s culinary experts have carefully curated a box of signature offerings such as Le Pistache, Figgy Almond, Wheaty Barfi, and Rosette De Leche. One can also expect an array of handcrafted chocolates. Rs. 1,250 ++ upwards. At Khairatabad.

How does a healthy festive hamper sound? 45th Avenue’s hampers add a modern twist to Indian goodies. With options like sugar-free and gluten-free sweets, their hampers offer Baklava, Coconut Nougatines and an assorted range of Belgian chocolates. It’s a perfect fit for fitness enthusiasts. Rs. 400 upwards. At Jubilee Hills.

If you want to get creative with your festival hampers, Foncé’s festive hampers are packed with brownie boxes, mini loaves, and chocolate dragée jars. If you enjoy dry fruits and nuts, their options also include a spiced nuts jar, honey granola, and almonds cluster jar. Rs. 1,700 upwards. At Jubilee Hills.