Diwali special: From exquisite handmade desserts to bespoke hampers, gift a dash of luxe

Instead of the cold comfort of store-bought barfis this Diwali, opt for festive, artisanal picks that come with a better shelf-life, convenient microwaveable packaging or a chef’s touch. Hand-made desserts, conscious bakes or exotic ‘mithais’ are on the rise and if you’re mulling over what to bring to your next Diwali bash here are some great gourmet dessert options that are not just chic, Instagram-worthy and luxurious but also small-batch and travel-friendly.

The Oberoi Grand

The iconic hotel in the city has curated stunning boxes for your loved ones. Choose from their Signature Hamper that includes, Saffron & Date Travel Cake, Chikki Florentine, White Chocolate raspberry bonbons, Dark chocolate coffee bonbons, Assorted Indian sweet, Signature oatmeal and raisin cookies and much more. Or check out their exquisite chocolate boxes or the Grand Gift Hamper which contains an assortment of goodies from hot chocolate to pasta and tea to premium chocolates.

JW Marriott Kolkata

This festive season, JW Marriott Kolkata is offering you an array of unique and exciting gifting experiences. Indulge in an exquisite treat of goodness with handcrafted hampers and share with your loved ones the feeling of togetherness while being miles apart. All ingredients for these delicacies are locally sourced with no added artificial sweeteners and can travel distances making it a great gift to be delivered. From pralines, bonbons, cookies, florentines, tarts to traditional favourites like the Nankhatai and Laddoos, this uniquely crafted delicacy box features an array of interesting and creative fusion of modern and traditional treats. The elaborate range of hampers start from ‘JW Classic’,’JW Premium’,’JW Treat’ to ‘JW Basket’,’JW Bundle of Joy’ and so on.

The custom-made hampers will offer a selection of pralines, exotic Indian sweets, bonbons, exquisite assorted nuts, signature desserts, along with wine, champagne and designer diyas and can make for incredible Diwali gifts for all ages.

Price: INR 1500 ++ onwards

Calcutta Cooks

In a very short time, Calcutta Cooks has carved a niche for themselves among those with a sweet tooth. And their special Diwali and Bhaiphoto hampers should be on your list if you want to make someone feel special this festive season. From Kesar and Gulab Jamun Cheese Jar and Rose and Pistachio Mawacake to Lotus Biscoff Cheese Jar and more, each box has been curated thoughtfully with a dash of nostalgia. Rs 850 onwards. Instagram@Calcuttacooks

T G Patisserie Etc

Those who have already experienced the heavenly taste of artisanal cakes and scrumptious cookies by T G Patisserie Etc should know that this city home baker knows the formula to make the occasions super special. This Diwali her special menu boasts of luscious brownie cake, Chocochip tea cake, an assorted selection of brownie and cookie platter and more. Call at 9830590898 or Insta@tg_by_tanvighai

The Baklava Box

The Baklava Box, a gourmet desserts brand based out of Kolkata, is offering an extensive range of Middle-Eastern desserts for all kinds of occasions. This premium sweets brand aims to inculcate the Middle-Eastern taste into Indian culture. True to its name, it offers a wide range of Baklavas along with Kunafa, a varied range of Dates, Modaks and other patisseries. Their luxurious packaging and gift boxes makes it a perfect festive offering this Diwali.

Dunkel Braun

Dunkel Braun brings twenty varieties of heartwarming gift hampers that are a perfect gift for your loved ones this festive season. Packaged beautifully to suit various quantities, occasion, and people, these gift boxes are filled with a lavish range of confectionary items that have been specially curated, handmade and packaged by Dunkel Braun’s coveted chefs. Options for further customization to suit the customers’ preferences have also been made.

Vahdam

This Diwali, VAHDAM® India has brought you an incredible range of wellness-based gift collections with high quality and fresh teas and superfoods, unmatched flavours, and beautiful packaging. Choose to shower love with a gift of good health and stronger immunity with VAHDAM’s impressive selection of exquisite gifts and assortments that will not only leave a lasting impression on your loved ones, but will also inspire them to continue on the path of healthy living.

Truffle and Co

Truffle and Co. is here to make your Diwali decadent! With their luxury flavours like Mint Chocolate chip, champagne and zesty noir, this Diwali they’re launching three new flavours - Baklava which is white chocolate infused with honey with an almond baklava center and dusted in toasted pistachios, Peanut Sesame which is milk chocolate with note of Tahini and dusted with toasted peanuts and Truffle which is Dark chocolate infused with premium truffle oil dusted in icing sugar and fleur de sel.

Entisi

Luxury dessert brand Entisi’s hand-decorated bonbons or pralines can perk up any festive box; you can even opt for tender coconut or saffron-pistachio 'modaks' which are good options for Diwali gifting. But the Family & Friends Festive Hamper is the ultimate customisable indulgence, with bonbons, chocolate-coated roasted hazelnuts, ‘chocolate drenched' cookies, a gourmet chocolate spread and more.

Festive hamper priced at Rs 3,500

Available at Entisi.com

La Folie

La Folie’s box of assorted pralines, ganaches or bonbons are great as festive hors d'oeuvre. If you’re sending it to another city, throw in some seasonal confiture jars and yuzu and rose macarons which are travel-friendly and have a longer shelf-life.

Chocolate boxes start at Rs 1,062

Available at Rs Lafolie.in

Gur Chini

Gur Chini’s charcoal 'ghewar' or Medjoul dates are already a rage. The label’s luxury 'ghewar' hampers feature authentic Bikaneri and malai 'ghewar' and make for the perfect Diwali box to bring to someone’s home. If you’re looking for distance-friendly picks with long shelf life, pick something drier like the assorted dry laddu hamper that offers gulab gulkand and Syrian cashew varieties, or a box of gold varq modaks or dry fruit square wraps.

Price starts from Rs 1,200

Available at gurchini.com

Smoor

For Diwali, Smoor has introduced versatile, packable options like artisanal hampers featuring nougats, rice crispies pouch, dark chocolates, flavoured dragees, wellness barks and more. You can also go for a large box of festive, eggless macarons or opt for chic jute potli packaging or even an elaborate Diwali tray hamper that feature dark chocolate 'callets', delicious brittles, exotic nuts and more.

Starts from Rs 999

Available at Smoor.in

The Gourmet Box

If you’re looking for something decadent or exotic, go for stuffed Turkish apricots, dry baklava or even a fondue indulgence hamper that will definitely make you the talk of the party. A great Diwali option would be the Gourmet Indulgence box featuring single-origin dark chocolate bites, prosecco berries, macadamia butter, black truffle pate etc.

Starts at Rs 1,400

Aviailble at thegourmetbox.in

Brownsalt Bakery

The perfect Diwali gift box has a balance of decadent sweet treats and nibbles that work as midnight snacks as well. Brownsalt’s festive hampers have it all, from biscottis to fresh-made brownies, honey jars, assorted cookies and other delightful bakes. You can even add some delicious madeleines or tea cakes from the line-up.

Gift hampers start from Rs 1,975

Available at Brownsaltbakery.com