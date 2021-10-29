Diwali 2021: Gifting options we recommend for that festive glow

With Diwali just around the corner, now is a great time to check off shopping from your pre-festive to-do list. While sweets and chocolates are usually the most obvious choice, here are some gifting options that are offbeat. Think skincare sets from Kimirica and jewellery from Anita Dongre.

For a luscious bath

This bath and body care trio of shower gel, body lotion and body soap from Kimirica comes in elegant packaging and works for all skin types. The body lotion has a subtle French Lavender aroma and the soap bar comes with a beautiful lavender mint fragrance. Truly invigorating, the trio of products gently cleans and exfoliates the skin, leaving it oil-free, moisturised and fragrant for hours.

Rs 2,215

Love in the hair

Kama Ayurveda’s special-edition gift box — Akashini Haircare Box — is a thoughtful present for your loved ones. The box includes a bottle each of Bringadi Oil and Bringadi Hair Cleanser, clinically proven to reduce hair fall. It also comes with a paraben-free conditioner and a neem comb.

Rs 2,980

Coffee break

Gent’s Energised Skincare Kit from The Body Shop is made with guarana seeds from Brazil and green coffee beans from Ethiopia. The products — cleanser and moisturiser — are sealed inside a stylish, reusable cork toiletries bag.

Rs 2,645

Happy feet

This all-in-one festive gift box from Fizzy Goblet contains a pair of handcrafted shoes of your choice, a multi-hued silk potli, a brightly coloured and scented candle, a crochet shoe bag and a matching gift card for a personalised note. All this is

presented in an embossed gold foil box.

Rs 3,690

Tropical escape

The Tropical Terrain Personalised Embroidered Kidney Cushion from Dandelion Living’s Summer Sonnet collection comes in a gorgeous blush pink shade. It has a textured fabric with

embroidery that can be personalised.

Rs 2,275

Silver lining

Anita Dongre Silver Jewellery collection has many beautiful options that are perfect for gifting. Our favourite are the Sabra earrings. The hoop earrings are made from gold-plated silver, with delicate green onyx for a pop of colour.

Rs 4,850

Beard science

The Mustache and Beard Oil from Deyga is a great gifting option for men. The oil is a blend of flaxseed, argan, pumpkin seed, and jojoba oils. It also comprises cinnamon and peppermint essential oils which refresh and

rejuvenate.

Rs 590

