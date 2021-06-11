The House of Anita Dongre, known for its celebrity Bollywood clientele has been focused on sustainability for a while now. The latest edit, Sounds of the Forest, only furthers that effort through the usage of TENCEL, an eco-friendly fibre from the house of Lenzing AG. We find out more about the collection in a conversation with Anita Dongre. Excerpts.

Tell us a bit about the new collection?

Sounds of the Forest in collaboration with TENCEL is a collection that draws from the auditory experience of soaking into nature. Renewable and biodegradable materials have been used, sourced from sustainably managed forests to bring to life soul-stirring renditions of nature. The colour palette incorporates pastels like mint, sage green, hints of peach and calming tones like ice blue and deep indigos. Tranquil summer prints and embroidery on light, easy ready-to- wear silhouettes are designed with a delicate aesthetic.

Avinash Mane, pieces from the edit & Anita Dongre

How different is this edit when compared to what we’ve come to expect from the label?

At House of Anita Dongre, we are always looking for better, more sustainable alternatives to ensure an environmental footprint of zero. With a focus on conserving our forests, this collection of ready-to-wear clothes internalises the fact that it is of the ‘earth’ that we are born and to her that we eventually return.

Your brand has built a loyal clientele across the globe, but it is still considered a brand that does not cater to Gen Z. Will the brand be focusing on catering to the younger generation anytime soon?

We have always been a place for everyone to find something that expresses who they are. In our latest collection, our crop top and skirt look is a favourite among Gen-Z who see it as a reimagination of the traditional ghagra choli. We also offer easy flowing silhouettes like sharara sets, cocktail gowns and palazzo sets which are loved by young girls who want to look good without compromising on comfort. These silhouettes are designed to be contemporary, timeless pieces that never go out of style and can easily transition into dress up and dress down pieces with some styling.

What can we expect from the label, next?

We are working with craftsmen and while our factories were shut we have been working with these artisans to release something when the time is right. This is one of those projects that celebrates crafts and enjoys the luxury of an open timeline.

The lockdown has changed the way we perceive fashion. It’s led to a lot of introspection and a lot of looking within the country for inspiration; your views?

I really hope introspection is now our default. The pandemic has affected Indian villages disproportionately, it’s even more important that we support our rural economies; they are our community and the roots we all trace back to. Even post pandemic, the emotional and financial ravage will continue to have an effect, so we must support small Indian homegrown labels from fashion to food, and be mindful of what we support through the power of our spending.

The TENCEL connection

“Sounds of the Forest is part of our larger association with the House of Anita Dongre and the collection has been created using TENCEL fibres. At Lenzing AG, we have been associated with the House of Anita Dongre and their different brands, since 2018. We are proud to share a similar vision when it comes to offering responsible fashion and textiles to consumers across genres. Sustainability is an intrinsic and core part of Lenzing and we believe that a clean and healthy environment is a fundamental human right.” — Avinash Mane, Commercial Head, South Asia, Lenzing Group.

