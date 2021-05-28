Snitch broke Indian social media during the previous lockdown and by July 2020, they were the talk of the town all across the country! Based in Bengaluru, the brand redefined casual and loungewear for the metrosexual man and have just released their Spring-Summer ’21 edit. We speak to Chetan Siyal, co-owner of the brand to find out what makes the new collection tick.

“The new collection is all about minimal silhouettes with a bit of exploration — which are more functional and easier to carry but are fashionable at the same time,” explains Chetan describing the new collection that focuses on easy-fits, loungewear, co-ords and a brand new line of accessories and perfumes.

A graphic print shirt from Snitch’s SS 2021 edit

“We are currently in the Summer-Spring mood and have focused on a variety of summer essentials — fabricated with linen and cotton blends that are widely available on our website in each category. They are outlined to evoke the season that holds tropical (floral, foliage) and abstract prints in primary as well as pastel shades,” he adds.

The brand, whose aesthetic represents an amalgamation of street and casual clothing, follows current styles season after season. Their attention to detail and elaborate design with playful colours, prints and motifs play an influential part in defining their style. There are known for their plain, striped, checked, printed and club wear shirts; polo, crewneck and sleeveless T-shirts; chinos, joggers, pyjamas and jeans; jackets, sweaters, co-ords and are increasingly more popular for their fun boxers.

But it’s not just about fashion and trends for the brand. The label is known for their ethical side too. “We ensure that all our raw materials are chemical-free. We support the Right to Education of every child and hence, we try to fund and sponsor as many children as we can. Amid the pandemic, we distributed masks to anyone we could see in need and a part of the amount of every sale goes toward these CSR initiatives,” concludes Chetan.

INR 599 onwards. Available online.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal