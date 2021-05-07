The new Abraham & Thakore Spring-Summer ’21 collection of elegant daywear to evening looks takes you from a Zoom meeting at home to a casual dinner. While the collection articulates the core values of the brand — clean lines, simple motifs, clean colour palettes and a love for simple geometric patterns — it takes into account the ways in which the circumstances of the past year have changed everyone.

The fabrics range from hand woven cottons to voile and from cellulose blends to silk cotton mixes. Pink, saffron, haldi and lime green explode in combinations of block printing and embroidery with witty motifs and patterns drawn from birds to a little red chilly. We speak to David Abraham, one half of the duo (based in Delhi), to find out more about the edit.

The new SS 21 edit focuses on a lot of things we’ve come to expect from the brand, but what’s ‘new’ with the edit, especially for the discerning eye?

This season, we have brought in a new brighter colour palette in addition to the classic neutrals and our much-loved black and white. Colours like turmeric, red and orange bring in pops of colour and animate motifs like the chilli, the birds and the printed hand block polka dots.

Most designers used the lockdown to reflect on their craft and many of the SS collections globally seem to have taken inspiration from the isolation and self-reflection that COVID 19 brought about — did it also influence you?

We tend to see each collection as a progression of concepts developed over the seasons. We would like our clients to build onto their existing wardrobes by adding on a few new styles from time to time. For this reason, we try to design clothing that is classic and that transcends season-based trends. The new collection has also been developed in response to the events of the past year and how the pandemic has changed our lives and approach to fashion. Customers are looking for easier clothing that works in more informal situations, and has to be able to transition from the home to low key occasions. This has undoubtedly been an influence on this collection.

With an imminent second lockdown, where would you place this current collection and what can we expect from the house of A&T next?

As we go into another lockdown we hope this collection will meet the customer’s need for relaxed, easy and comfortable fashion. Going ahead we are working to build a stronger presence in the e-commerce space as that has shown the most positive results over the past year.

