Short+Sweet theatre festival, Pradeep Kumar's music concert and more: Chennai offers plenty of activities for you to enjoy this weekend 

The list of events and activities in Chennai over the upcoming week includes Australia's biggest comedy festival by Dane Thompson and Alex Ward, a music concert by Pradeep Kumar, MS Krna, the band Oxygen, the Short+Sweet theatre festival, and more. Take a look at the complete list below.

Short+Sweet is on!

November 18 | Nungambakkam

The Short+Sweet Theatre Festival is blazing on. After a hiatus of two years, theatre enthusiasts can look forward to the much-loved 10-minute format the festival is known for. In this edition, that’s two weeks in, look forward to plenty of local talent with directors like Shravan Ramakrishnan and Aravind Sundar, among others. At Alliance Française of Madras. 7 pm. On till November 27.

Evergreen tunes

November 20 | Park Town



Here is a chance to witness the maestros under one roof. Blacksheep’s Deva the Deva, a music concert, will be hosted by Thenisai Thendral Deva in the presence of actor Rajinikanth. You can take your friends and family to sing along to Tamil cinema songs from over the years. The exciting part is that famous Indian film musicians like KS Chitra, Hariharan, and P Unni Krishnan along with other playback singers will also be performing. At Nehru Indoor Stadium. INR 590 onwards.

Typhoon of taste

November 18 | Nungambakkam



Have you heard of Typhoon Shelter Cuisine? Head to Golden Dragon at Taj Coromandel to relish a specially crafted menu by Master Chef Lian Yun Lie, which offers traditional flavours with lobster, tofu and more. There are options for non-vegetarians like Steamed Scallops with Glass Vermicelli and Steamed Fish. Available for lunch and dinner. INR 1,500.

Track the tune

November 19 | Muttukadu



Here’s a unique music concert adventure. The Madras Commune presents Follow the Sound, an experimental music concert where you have to follow the sound of the first band performance to their location and then the next band will start playing. Your excitement is bound to build as you go closer to the location, as the music will get louder and clearer. Expect artistes like MS Krsna, Pradeep Kumar and Oxygen. At DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum. 5.30 pm. INR 999.

Comedy fest

November 21 | Alwarpet



Australia’s biggest comedy festival has come to town. The two famous stand-up comedians Dane Simpson and Alex Ward are all set to perform special sets created only for India. Alex has appeared in various television shows like Three Now’s 7 Days in New Zealand, ABC Comedies At Home Alone Together and more. Dane Simpson was a finalist in Deadly Funny National in 2015. At The Stage — Medai. 9 pm. INR 399.



Movie première

November 18 | PVR



This week’s movie pick is Drishyam 2. Abhishek Pathak’s crime thriller is a sequel to the story that revolves around the protagonist Vijay Salgaonkar, who sought to protect his family by covering up an accidental killing. This unresolved case was the plot for the first part of the film. In Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn reprises the role of Vijay to learn that a cop is suspicious of him and his family with regard to the buried case. Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshay Khanna also star in the film. In theatres.

Festive edit

November 18 | Royapettah



Karthigai Deepam is here and Fabindia has launched its festive collection which includes block prints and hand embroidery in vibrant colours to give you a cheerful vibe. Not to be missed are their kurtas, with rich colours, intricate embroidery and bold prints. INR 4,000 onwards.

Seasonal plates

November 18 | Alwarpet

Here is something different to try out this weekend. Chef Tamoghna has mindfully curated some dishes for you to indulge in. The nature-themed menu will be prepared by using local ingredients and seasonal vegetables from small-scale farmers, food artisans and suppliers. At Colony, The Raintree, St Marys Road. On till November 27. Dinner only. INR 1,000 onwards/person.



