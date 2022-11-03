Short+Sweet's Indian theatre festival, The Holiday Inn's kebab fest and more: Make the most of your weekend with these events in Chennai

This week, we have the release of Janhvi Kapoor's Mili, the launch of the award-winning restaurant Pa Pa Ya in Chennai, The Holiday Inn Chennai's kebab and curries festival and more. Check out the full list below:

Asian delights

November 4 | Nungambakkam

Pa Pa Ya launches its modern Asian Bistro & Tapas Bar for the first time in Chennai. The award-winning restaurant offers flavours from Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam. On the menu, expect delectable plates like Beer Battered Avocado Tacos, Lamb Rendang Curry and Sautéed Leeks Water Chestnut. INR 1,500 per person. 12 pm to 11.30 pm.



Let’s jam

November 5 | Alwarpet



This weekend, on the occasion of Oxygen’s 20th anniversary the band will be featuring their hits. Expect unique music that blends inspired indie elements. The band comprises Girinandh C (on keys), Ramana K S (on percussion), Bharath Gopal (on drums), Lalit Talluri (on flute), Akshay (on violin), Carl Fernandes (on bass guitar) and Vijay Ganesan (on lead guitar). INR 399 onwards. At Medai — The stage. bookmyshow.com

Fashion fever

November 9 | Teynampet



The fashion and lifestyle exhibition Sutraa is back with its fashionable wedding collection that will focus on lifestyle, accessories and jewellery. Look forward to contemporary edits from Krivi by Neha R Modi (Kolkata), Indo-western kurtas from Anura Designs (Kolkata) and contemporary style bags from Alankrit (Delhi), among others. Also, look out for diwan cushion covers and bedsheets from Jaipur World (Kolkata), Riwaaz Footwear (Mumbai) and others. INR 2,500. 10 am to 8 pm. At Hyatt Regency Chennai.

Nostalgia notes

November 6 | Gopalapuram

Ahead of Kamal Haasan’s birthday, Abbas Cultural presents Naaanum Kamalum. To honour the special day, SPB Charan will be performing the hit songs of SP Balasubrahmanyam. Look forward to SPB and Kamal’s popular songs like Singari Sarkku, Engeyum Eppodhum, Vaaya Vaaya and more. INR 500 onwards. At Music Academy. 6.30 pm onwards. bookmyshow.com

Live, love, laugh

November 6 | Mylapore

This Sunday, SoCo presents the New Material Night standup comedy night. The stand-up comedians Syama, Yogi, Annamalai Lakshmanan and Preveshika Kumar are back with a slew of new jokes. The show promises brand-new jokes that have not been heard before. At SoCo Savera. INR 349 onwards 4.30 pm. bookmyshow.com



Movie première

November 4 | PVR

Mili is a Hindi thriller film directed and produced by Mathukutty Xavier and Boney Kapoor. The film is a remake of the director’s Malayalam film Helen, which follows a woman trapped in a freezer fighting to stay alive. The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. In theatres.

Kebab fest

November 4 | OMR



The Holiday Inn Chennai is hosting a Kebab and Curries Food Festival. Try out their Chicken Kebab Pulao, Kebab Pav and Galouti Kebab among other delicacies. The best part is that they have vegetarian options as well, such as Paratadar Paneer Ke Tikkey. Dinner only. INR 1,119 per person. On till Nov 13.



Everyone’s a player!

November 4 | Nungambakkam



The next edition of the Short+Sweet South India Theatre Festival (usually held in July) is back after a hiatus since 2018. Being held in November for the first time ever, the festival will see 50 ten-minute plays, that will compete for the finals towards the end of the month. On till November 27. Today at 7 pm. At Alliance Française of Madras.

Wordplay

November 6 | Alwarpet



Performance artiste Yahya Bootwala is back in town! The viral poetry sensation promises new and special theatre-based performances, poems and stories that he reveals have never been performed before in Chennai. The popular artiste also shares that this show will take you on a journey home, that you’ll surely love. INR399 onwards. 4.30 pm onwards. At Medai — The Stage.

Elvis tribute

November 4 | Nungambakkam



Head to this event to catch Orlando and The Medium Rare Band which are all set to take you down memory lane with Elvis hits for all you Presley fans. Look forward to chartbusters from the period like Can’t Help In Falling In Love, All Shook Up, Teddy Bear and lots more. INR 1,000 onwards. At 9 pm. At Gears and Garage.