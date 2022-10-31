Food festivals, cookie workshops for Halloween and more: Take a look at what's going on in Chennai this weekend

This week, look forward to the release of Katrina Kaif's movie Phone Booth, a famous Bohri Cuisine food festival that includes dishes like Bohri Gosht Briyani and Vegetable Patti Samosa in WelcomHotel, a cookie workshop for Halloween and more in the city. Here is a list of some events taking place this week in Chennai:

Bohri plates

October 30 | Cathedral Rd

Foodies must try the delectable flavours of Bohri cuisine, which is known for Gujarati and Mughal influences. WelcomHotel Chennai presents an exclusively curated Bohri Cuisine Food Festival by Mumbai-based MasterChef Zaber Khan. Expect the special Bohri Gosht Biryani, Subz Dum Biryani and Vegetarian Bohri Vegetable Patti Samosa and more. 7.30 pm to 11.45 pm.

Food coma

October 28 | Alwarpet

Head to Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park to dive into the ancient dishes of India. The Outlandish Food Festival celebrates cooking methods and flavours from centuries ago. The vegetarian menu includes dishes like Lentil Stew accompanied by Herb Jasmine Rice and Black Bean Potato Au Gratin, while the non-vegetarian menu includes Jungali Maas, Bajra Ki Roti, Chicken Dak Bungalow, WheatGrass Ki Roti and more curated by Chef Manpreet Malik. At Cappuccino, on till October 31.

Trick or treat

October 29 | Royapettah

Here’s how you can get your cookies to become monsters! Mount Road Social invites you to the Spooky Cookie Workshop, just in time for Halloween. You’ll learn how to decorate spooky cookies like black cat biscuits, rising dead gingerbread and more. INR 900. 2 pm to 4 pm.

Also read: Spooky cocktails to whip up in a jiffy for your Halloween party

Rock on

October 28 | Mylapore

Subject to Change will perform a blend of rock, folk, blues and rock ’n’ roll tonight. The band will be performing in the city after a four-year gap and features Aakash Jacob (vocals and guitar), Salwin Alfred and Anjana Raghavan (vocals), among others. At Bay 146. 9 pm onwards. INR 1,000. More on P11.



Heritage walk

October 29 | Triplicane

Join this walk with Madras Inherited to explore the majestic Indo-Saracenic architecture of the city. Look forward to exploring heritage buildings that date back to pre-independence. Along the way, you can learn the stories of the people who built the buildings and of course, be mesmerised by the architecture. The walk starts from Presidency College and goes on till the historic Public Works Department. INR700 per person. 6.30 am to 8.30 am.



Also read: This heritage walk aims to unravel the mystique of the Purana Qila

Unscripted

October 29 | Mylapore

This weekend, The Hysterical Improv Show, presented by the city’s all-women improv comedy ensemble, will provide some unscripted entertainment. The group includes Shalini Vijaykumar, Monika Dhayalan, Neha Jhabak, Varsha Suresh, Shasha, and Vinithra Madhavan. And here’s the kicker — these ladies will take the stage to perform a play on the spot, based on your suggestions. 9 pm. At Soco at Savera. INR 349 onwards.

Movie première

November 4 | PVR

Phone Booth is an upcoming horror comedy directed by Gurmeet Singh. The plot revolves around a beautiful ghost (Katrina Kaif) who introduces a business idea to two clueless guys who want to be ‘Bhootbusters’ resulting in a comedy of errors. The film also stars Ishaan Khattar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Jackie Shroff. In theatres.

Ragas meet rock

October 29 | Alchemy Black Box Studio

Fusion carnatic artiste Amirt K Narayan will take the stage as a part of Alchemy Black Box Studio’s debut initiative — O2-Rendezvous with Art. Expect a line-up of semi-classical and contemporary music, rooted in various forms like carnatic music, hindustani and ghazals. Through these melodies, Amirt seeks to understand the meaning of love and tries to break away from the general notion that prioritises technical structure over emotion. 6.30 pm onwards.