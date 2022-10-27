Spooky cocktails to whip up in a jiffy for your Halloween party

Halloween is almost here. And that means plenty of spooky eats and shapeshifting into your favorite character as you gear up to throw the perfect house party for your friends. And you know what works best at a party - cocktails. The experts at Bacardi India shared some concoctions for 'spooky sips' to up the ante to your weekend. And no, you don't have to be an experienced mixologist to pull these off.

WITCH’S CAULDRON

Ingredients:

▪ 50 ml White Rum

▪ 40 ml Cranberry Juice

▪ 10 ml Peach Syrup

▪ 10 ml Lime Juice

Preparation: Stirred slowly is the witch’s brew, serves two. Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into 2 pumpkin props and serve as shooters.

GRAVE DIGGER

Ingredients:

▪ 60 ml White Rum

▪ 45 ml Black Coffee

▪ 15 ml Sugar syrup

▪ 25 ml Fresh Cream

Preparation: Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain over fresh ice in glass. Sprinkle cookies on one side of the glass with skull prop. Pro tip- Blend oreo cookies in a dry blender and store in a jar. Use as required.

BLOODY ZOMBIE

Ingredients:

▪ 60 ml White Rum

▪ 40 ml Orange Juice

▪ 40 ml Pineapple Juice

▪ 10 ml Lime Juice

▪ 10 ml Grenadine syrup

Preparation: Build up over ice. Add Grenadine in a pipette/dropper, and invite your guests to press it into the drink.Garnish with orange wedges and cherries on a cocktail stick.

GHOST EYES

Ingredients:

▪ 60 ml White Rum

▪ 75 ml Lychee Juice

▪ 10 ml Blue Curacao syrup

▪ Top up with Ginger Ale

Preparation: Build ingredients over ice and slowly pour blue curacao over the top. Serve in highball glass with 2 lychees stuffed with black olives. Beware, the spirits are always watching.