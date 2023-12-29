Thanks to the New Year celebrations, the set of events scheduled to take place in the city are diverse

Set in stone & frames

December 31 | Adyar

Artist and sculptor S Hemalatha is hosting an Art Exhibition of 'marvelous sculptures, paintings and reliefs' in the city from Sunday. The exhibition will begin on the very day the five-day-long 148th International Convention of the Theosophical Society begins in Adyar with the theme 'Exploring and Understanding Universal Intelligence'.

Entry free. From 1.30 pm. On till January 26. At the Conference Hall of the Adyar Library and Research Centre of the Theosophical Society.

Immersive art expo

January 5 | Royapettah

Vincent Van Gogh's masterpieces will come to life in the city at the country's first 20K lumens immersive art exhibition set to take place in the city. There is also a Van Gogh-themed cafe that is an integral part of the art experience.

INR 799 onwards. 10 am to 10 pm. On till January 20. At Express Avenue Mall.

Ducks' day out

December 29 | PVR

Migration is the latest animation movie to hit cinemas this week. The movie is about a duck family that embarks on a family road trip from New York to Jamaica. The voice actors include Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Caspar Jennings, Tresi Gazal, Awkwafina, Carol Kane, among others. In theatres.

Musical meetup!

December 29 | Neelankarai

Renowned Carnatic artists, like Rajhesh Vaidhya, U Rajesh, MR Vasudevan, Ojas Adhiya, and many others from all over the country will be in the city to perform at the Chennaiyil Sangeeth Utsav 2023, a music festival that is set to take place over the course of six days starting December 29.

INR 100 onwards. 6.30 pm. At R K Convention Centre.

No entry for children

January 1 | Alwarpet

Adults Only is an English stand-up comedy show featuring three comics - Ravi Rao, Navin Kumar and Anand Rathnam. The jokes will be edgy, zany and downright hilarious! It is then, the right show to go to with friends.

INR 299 onwards. 6 pm. At Medai - The Stage, Alwarpet.

Make sense of this!

December 30 | RA Puram

Madras Comedy Circuit is hosting a show named Patch Work this weekend. At the Tanglish standup comedy show, Sai Anand will deliver jokes about his observations about life and the people around him and uses jokes as his coping mechanism.

INR 200 onwards. 5 pm. At Offbeat Music Ventures.

Being funny

December 30 | RA Puram

Young comics Sundaresh and Pratima are two individuals who have vowed to simply make people laugh their heads off with their witty jokes. At the stand-up comedy show titled Sundaresh & Pratima Live, the comics promise to be ‘just funny’ without any dark content. INR 249 onwards. 7 pm. At Offbeat Music Ventures, RA Puram.

Weaves of art

December 29 | MRC Nagar

Craft in Dance is an exhibition of dance costumes based on Indian and Balinese craft and textiles. The costumes are derived from the rice cultures of Bali and India and were made for the dance-theatre production Arisi:Rice, which will be presented at the Music Academy in January. Entry free. 10 am to 6 pm. On till January 9, 2024. At MRC Nagar.

Wedlock

December 30 | T Nagar

The dance drama Srinivasa Kalyanam presented by dancer Sheela Unnikrishnan’s Sridevi Nrithyalaya will elaborately portray the sequence of the events leading to the grand wedding of Srinivasa and Padmavati. The dance drama is a part of Bharat Kalachar’s 35th Margazhi Mahotsav. INR 300 onwards. 7.20 pm. At YGP Auditorium.

Proving ground

December 31 | Anna Nagar

Madras Comedy Show is a stand-up comedy show presented by Madras Comedy Circuit and Blind Chemistry. Here, Chennai’s finest comedians take stage to perform their proven comedy materials, test their new content or use the platform to experiment. INR 150. 4 pm and 6 pm. At Blind Chemistry.