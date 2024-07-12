Things to do in Chennai this week (July 12, 2024 - July 18, 2024)

Indulge in a wide variety of events that are awaiting you in the Chennai city this week.
Bazaar extravaganza
July 13 | Royapettah
Get on a shopping spree and support local women entrepreneurs at this bazaar, which brings together a diverse range of brands. Shop from a range of categories, including food, clothing, jewellery, home décor, stationery, skincare, and many more.
Free entry. 11 am to 8 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.
Unleash your creativity
July 13 | Anna Nagar
Ladies, a relaxing art workshop is on your way. A cross art between embroidery and rag rug latch hooking, this workshop helps you to create two different effects at the same time with your tools. Unleash the artist in you this weekend.
`1,350. 3 pm– 5.30 pm. At Ology Studio.
Theatrical music experience
July 13 | Egmore
Chennai-based band, Paal Payasam, is presenting The First Serve, a play-musical experience with covers of popular Tamil songs alongside their original compositions, all spiced with drama and garnished with comedy.
`249 onwards. 7 pm. Museum Theatre.
Senapathy is back!
July 12 | SPI Cinemas
A sequel to the 1996 blockbuster, Indian, the film has Kamal Haasan reprising Senapathy, a freedom fighter and anti-corruption crusader. The film, directed by Shankar, has an ensemble cast comprising Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, to name a few. In theatres.
Shop till you drop
July 13 | Nungambakkam
The ReLove Closet’s Thrift pop-up is back in the city. Thrifting, they say, is better than fast fashion. So scour through your favourite brands, and find luxury and designer pieces at discounted rates. Additionally, get fun surprises, and goodies along the way.
Free entry. 11 am – 8 pm. At Tattva Studio
Music by maestro
July 14 | Nandanam
Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja is all set to take the city by storm, as he gears up for his performance this weekend. The legendary musician will be presenting some of his finest compositions along with his orchestra, in addition to Budapest musicians and celebrity singers.
`1,000 onwards. 6.30 pm. At YMCA Grounds.
Art workshop
July 13 | Adyar
Indulge in a therapeutic texture art workshop this weekend. The event allows you to explore different texture paint varieties and tools. Make your own texture paste and learn the art of creating beautiful moonscape with it.
`1,799. 3 pm to 6 pm. At Backyard.
A tribute to Coldplay
July 12 | Nungambakkam
Watch the band Jumpsuits pay a live tribute to Coldplay in namma city with some of their popular numbers. Enjoy an evening full of great music, lip-smacking food and refreshing cocktails.
`499 onwards. From 9 pm. At Hard Rock Café.