Things to do in Chennai this week (June 14, 2024 - June 20, 2024)

Watch Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja, which is all set to release in theatres this Friday. Also attend a slew of music festivals this weekend.
June 14 | Rohini Silver Screens
Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is back in style. The versatile actor plays a barber, who, after his home is burgled, tells the cops that his ‘lakshmi’ is gone. Is this elusive ‘lakshmi’ a person or an object, that’s yet to be discovered. Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, also stars Anurag Kashyap and Abhirami. In theatres.
June 15 | Velachery
Australian celebrity chef Sarah Todd is all set to conduct a culinary masterclass in namma Chennai. Learn cooking techniques, discover new recipes, and culinary secrets from the best. Get set for this gastronomic journey. `999. 4 pm. At Palladium.
June 16 | T Nagar
Enjoy the melodies of the Nightingales of India as popular singers Alka Ajith, Srisha, Monica, Sreenitha, Mithushree, Anusha, Kavitha, and Mathangi are all set to render the masterpieces of iconic female playback singers, including the late Lata Mangeshkar, P Susheela, Asha Bhosle, S Janaki, Vani Jairam, KS Chitra, and Sujatha, at this Queens of India concert. Strap on for this retro evening. `200 onwards. 6.30 pm onwards. At Vani Mahal.
June 15 | Anna Nagar
Unleash your inner artist at this Dot Mandala Workshop. Learn how to create stunning, intricate designs that capture your attention and also bid adieu to your blues. The workshop is only for women. Material will be provided at the venue. `1,350. 3 pm to 5.30 pm. At Ology Studio.
June 21 | Chetpet
Singers Sivaangi Krishnakumar, Priya Jerson, Harsha Vardhan Vidyasagar, and comedian KPY Bala are all set to ring in World Music Day together at this event titled Isai Galatta. The event, which is said to be a perfect blend of music and comedy, will feature some of the most popular Tamil chartbusters. `499 onwards. 6 pm. At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.
June 14 | Egmore
Carnatic 2.0, a cutting edge band that blends classical music with modern electronic sounds, is all set to perform live this weekend. The concert will comprise popular names like Mahesh Raghvan, Sharanya Srinivas, Shravan Sridhar, Akshay Anantapadmanabhan, and will also feature instrumentalists Mylai Karthikeyan and Sunil Kumar. `399 onwards. 7 pm. At Egmore Museum Theatre.
June 16 | Injambakkam
Son of Ramamurthy: A Father’s Day Comedy Special is all set to be performed by Sudarshan Ramamurthy. Watch the show with your father for a good laugh. The show will also have some anecdotes from Sudarshan Ramamurthy’s childhood. `299. 7 pm. At Hibiscus Cafe.