Things to do in Chennai this week (June 14, 2024 - June 20, 2024)

June 14 | Rohini Silver Screens

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is back in style. The versatile actor plays a barber, who, after his home is burgled, tells the cops that his ‘lakshmi’ is gone. Is this elusive ‘lakshmi’ a person or an object, that’s yet to be discovered. Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, also stars Anurag Kashyap and Abhirami. In theatres.