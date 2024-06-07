This food festival in Chennai aims to give a taste of Punjabi food to those living down south

Punjabi cuisine is known for its rustic taste and use of spices, especially in the non-vegetarian format. That is not to say that vegetarian fare is any less lip smacking, but the ubiquitous butter chicken, Amritsari choley, naan, dahi vada, palak paneer – the list can go on, but there is no denying the fact that this is a category of food that tastes as good as it looks. So with our mouths salivating, we turned up at Ayna, the Indian restaurant at Hilton Chennai. To make matters easier, you get a choice between vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis, both of which contain items that take you back to the region.

Guest chefs Sidakpreet Singh Kalra and Rahul Wali have really put their heart and soul into the food. We started with a refreshing glass of Gulabo lassi, the famous curd based milk drink with rose flavouring. This gave us some relief from the heat outside, and we first tasted the teh pe the, which consisted of three layers of paneer with some mint and other sauces in between. This tasted really good and had our taste buds wanting more. We followed up with the dahi ke kebab, yoghurt with a filling of mango marmalade…this one just had to blow our minds away! In non-vegetarian starters, the mince filled tangri was quite delicious, with the flavours of tandoor intermingling very well with the keema.