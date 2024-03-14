Gemstone gala at VBJ

Every year, as the wedding season arrives, we start planning our outfits. But to put our best foot forward and ace each look, we have to pair real diamond and gold jewellery studded with gemstones with our ethnic outfits because a splash of colour can amp up our wardrobes instantly. Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, known for its heirloom jewellery, is hosting Gemstone Gala, an event to showcase prized and premium gemstone collection throughout the month of March. Jewellery enthusiasts in and around Chennai can feast their eyes on the mesmerising jewellery pieces encrusted with precious stones like rubies, diamonds, blue sapphires and emeralds.
Sharing his thoughts on the exhibition, Amarendran Vummidi of Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, says, “Gemstones have been an integral part of India’s heritage. Each region has its own set of gemstones that are famous and highly sought after. It gives me immense pleasure to bring these crowned jewels from different regions under one roof. Not only is our gemstone collection a visual delight, but it also represents a significant part of our history and culture. There is no doubt that this gala will be a vision for vintage jewellery enthusiasts, who will be able to appreciate the stunning designs, the subtle intricacies and the craftsmanship that went into its making.”
Gem-encrusted jewellery pieces like ear drops, necklaces, rings, and bangles can be custom designed according to the customer’s desire. From everyday wear to wedding wear, there is a piece of jewellery for everyone and for every occasion. Each piece of jewellery is crafted keeping in mind two main factors — authenticity and elegance.
Price on request.
At VBJ, Anna Salai and Anna Nagar branches.
—Team Indulge