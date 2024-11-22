A grand Kerala feast curated by Chef Regi Mathew in Chennai and Bengaluru

Immerse yourself in the vibrant flavours of Kerala as popular Chef Regi Mathew has curated a menu inspired by the region's Syrian Christian cuisine, blending traditional and contemporary dishes that honour Kerala’s rich culinary heritage.

The festival, known as Theenmura, is a feast deeply rooted in Kerala's culture. It’s a celebration of abundance, joy, and togetherness. It is traditionally prepared for weddings and family milestones, and this grand spread is a tribute to Kerala’s hospitality and love for good food. The feast features a variety of meticulously crafted dishes, each reflecting the season’s best produce and regional flavours, passed down through generations. One can enjoy the feast in the beautifully transformed banquet space adorned with traditional Kerala decor, lamps, and an authentic ambiance.

Chef Mathew shares, “KCK Theenmura is a tribute to Kerala’s grand feast traditions, designed to bring people together through the flavours that feel like home.”

Kerala’s cuisine, enriched by influences from Arab, Chinese, Portuguese, Dutch, and British traders, blends local traditions with global flavours. Every course of the feast is expected to tell a story of Kerala’s festive cuisine. From the opening non-alcoholic wine and cake to the grand finale of traditional desserts, the meal is a sensory journey. While the staters consist of Chicken cutlet with Sallas, Borma bread with Chicken roast, Grilled king prawns, Vinagiri beetroot, main course will comprise Mutton stew, Duck mappas, Fish moilee, idiappam/appam, Red rice with pulissery, Beef fry, thoran, and the desserts include Paniyum Pazhavum, Black halwa and Churuttu.

Rs 1490++ per person. Until December 1.

At Kappa Chakka Kandhari, Chennai & Bengaluru