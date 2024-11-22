Eggs Benedict, breezy vibes, and artisanal charm: Exploring a perfect weekend brunch in ECR

At Hibiscus Café, the weekend brunch is more than just a meal—it’s an experience. The moment we stepped in, the delightful scent of freshly baked goods from the inhouse bakery greeted us. As we made our way upstairs to the cosy first-floor dining area, the calm ambience offered the perfect backdrop for a leisurely brunch.

Hariti Mehta, who runs the establishment, being well familiar with the fast-pacedness of the culinary world as a pastry chef herself, believes in the power of hospitality, ensuring every guest feels as welcome and cared for as the delicious food they enjoy. “For me, it’s not just about the food—it’s about the entire experience. Bad service can ruin a great meal. Amazing food means nothing if the service doesn’t make you feel at home,” she shares.

Having a plethora of dishes to choose from their new brunch menu, after much thought, we chose the classics. While we awaited our order to be served, we couldn’t resist but browse the ground floor, which has an eclectic selection of healthy organic foods, exquisite saris, cutlery sourced from across the nation, and, of course, tempting pastries.

We started with Eggs Benedict. Freshly baked brioche buns, topped with perfectly poached eggs, crispy bacon, and a rich, velvety hollandaise sauce — this timeless favourite never fails to satisfy. The balance of flavour and textures, from the crunch of the bacon to the smoothness of the sauce, made it a true standout.