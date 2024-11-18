This restaurant gains top accolades as India's best restaurant

Condé Nast Traveler and Zomato have recognized ITC Grand Chola's Avartana, as the top restaurant at the Top Restaurants Award 2024. This accolade further solidifies Avartana's standing as a leader in Indian culinary innovation and quality.

Renowned for its avant-garde approach to Indian cuisine, Avartana provides a multi-sensory, immersive experience where classic Southern Indian flavors are reinvented using cutting-edge methods and modern presentation. The restaurant's carefully chosen tasting menus combine modern cooking techniques with a profound appreciation for India's rich culinary legacy to elevate traditional ingredients to new heights.