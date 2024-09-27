Celebrate your dream wedding at this exquisite oceanfront venue at ECR, Chennai

They say the memories of the ocean will linger on, long after our footprints in the sand are gone. And if you are a Thalassophile, imagine beginning one of the biggest adventures and beautiful chapters of your life, your nuptials, in the entrancing backdrop of sunny skies, vitamin sea, and good vibes, all this while sipping on some soothing Pina colada.

As we made our way to the recently launched Samaaya Beachside Celebrations that spreads across four acres along the Bay of Bengal coastline at ECR, we couldn’t help but take notice of the stunning ambience, which screams sophistication blended with the serenity of the sea. The icing on the cake is that there is a picturesque locale for myriad kinds of occasions, be it a beachside wedding, an engagement party, a corporate event, or even a music concert, and it can accommodate up to 1,500 people at a time.

We first popped into the enclave of euphoria, Copacabana, a luxurious, air-conditioned German tent, where we relished a Flavoured mojito, a rum-based drink infused with lemon and mint leaves, topped up with cranberry. The venue was packed to the rafters as guests made a beeline for their inspiriting drinks even as a saxophonist churned out some retro Hindi numbers on his woodwind instrument on the stage.

Happiness comes in waves, and those who want to walk down the aisle or groove to some pulsating music amid the roar of the ocean and under the open sky can drink a toast to the occasion at the picturesque lawn spaces, be it Orchid Lawn, Banyan Lawn, or Tulip Lawn, and Beach Glory. Not only do the manicured lawns offer some picture-perfect backdrops for your reels and Instagram, but it also means endless photo ops for the newly married couples.

And that’s not all. There’s Santorini Terrace, a terrace venue as well that offers a panoramic view, which is perfect for some high-profile events. If gatherings of all kinds float your boat, then one can have a whale of a time at Milap, a versatile venue that can be designed according to the customer’s choice.

We culminated our tour with some Chicken tikka masala pav with Kalounji Cheese, Smoking clay pot chicken rice, Jalebi bark churro, and white chocolate, relishing the dinner in the expansive garden space. If you are someone who believes that if there’s heaven, there’s a beach attached to it, then this venue is right up your alley.

