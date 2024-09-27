Oktoberfest 2024: Enjoy guilt-free burgers and refreshing beverages at this star hotel in Chennai

Homer simpson, the protagonist of the popular animated sitcom, The Simpsons, said, “Ah, good ol’ trustworthy beer. My love for you will never die.” It’s that time of the year when you raise a toast to this love for beer as the world rings in Oktoberfest, the Bavarian beer festival, with much gusto. We too clinked our steins to some refreshing beer, albeit non-alcoholic ones, at the Oktoberfest at Anise, Taj Coromandel. And that with some delicious burgers quite made our day.

We got off to a good start with the Avocado and vegan cheeseburger. The seven-grain bun sheathed lettuce, plum tomato, and honey mustard and is ideal for those looking for some healthy touch during the festivities. And giving it some perfect company was Lagerita, a non-alcoholic beer, which came decked with lemon wedges and brown sugar, and gave it a citrusy twist. This was just the revitalising drink that one needed to beat the heat as the sun shines down in all its fiery glory in namma Chennai. This drink pretty much ticked all the boxes for us, and we highly recommend it.

We followed it up with a delicious bite of the Lamb leg confit-herbed bun, grilled tomato, gremolata, and red cheddar. What made this burger special was the succulent pulled meat, giving the nosh a better texture. With veggies and French fries on the side, this quite makes for a whole meal. We washed this down with the calming elixir, the Berlin Breeze— non-alcoholic beer with litchi juice and cardamom syrup. We quite loved this cosy concoction.

As we moved on to chicken, the Mediterranean chicken burger arrived first. The paprika bun was loaded with herb-infused minced chicken, tzatziki, feta, spinach, olives, and sundried tomatoes. The meat was also bursting with flavours, courtesy of the myriad ingredients in it, and gave it a Mediterranean twist.

We culminated our festival lunch with the South fried Chicken, comprising a sesame bun, buttermilk chicken, romaine lettuce, picked coleslaw, and curry mayo. The crispy and scrumptious burger stacked with crunchy chicken made for a lip-smacking filling. The meal ended with Bee fizz, a cocktail of non-alcoholic beer, and ginger honey syrup.

The other burgers on the menu include the Double Decker hamburger, Edamame, pea, and quinoa, Cottage cheese and asparagus, and Chickpea, spinach falafel burger.

The best part about the dining experience was that we didn’t feel glutted by the end of the meal. For those looking for a guilt-free gourmet experience with options of vegan, gluten-free, and low-carb burgers, this one is cut out for you.

Without alcohol INR 1,275++ per person. With alcohol INR 1,775++ per person.

On till September 30. Lunch and Dinner

