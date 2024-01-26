Things to do in Chennai this week (January 26, 2024 - February 2, 2024)

The sound of music

January 27 | Kodambakkam

Delve into the therapeutic realm of sound vibrations and explore the ancient practice of sound healing at this Sound Healing Workshop. Foster a connection with one’s inner self through the universal language of sound with Auroville’s Sargam Musical Instrument Research. Improve your overall physical and emotional well-being with this practice. `1,500. 4 pm onwards, At IDAM.

Dive into soul-searching

January 26 | Adyar

At this Art Journal Workshop with Bhanu Vivekanandan, learn about self-care. Sit back and pour out your feelings by creating art. Heal yourself from unwanted thoughts, reduce stress and anxiety, find inspiration and give yourself a positive pep talk. Also, learn about the benefits of journaling. Supplies for the workshop will be provided.

`1,499. 11am to 1 pm. At Backyard.

It’s time for retail therapy



January 26 | Meenambakkam

Make the most of the long weekend and shop till you drop at the four-day flea market, Aerohub Republic Expo. Dig into the myriad varieties of items on display, be it clothing, jewellery, home décor, handicrafts, real estate and financial products, all under one roof. With over 20 stalls springing up like mushrooms, it’s time for shoppers to load their carts. `100 onwards, On till January 28.

11 am to 10 pm. At Aerohub Mall.

Laugh your heart out

January 28 | Adyar

Gear up for a laugh riot as standup comedians Guna Kannan and Sai Anand deliver some hilarious anecdotes. The highlight is that all the rib-ticklers will be in Tamil. Ring in the weekend with Guna Sai Live organised by the Madras Comedy Circuit. `249. 6 pm onwards.

Alchemy Black Box Studio.

Talent hunt



January 28 | Chetpet

Chennaiites, get ready to display your talent at this Open Mic 2.0, which is a blend of an open mic night and a DJ performance. It doesn’t matter if you are a seasoned performer or someone who just likes to be around where all the action is happening. Be it some side-splitting standup comedy, or belting out some melodious numbers, there’s something for everyone.

`500. 5 pm onwards. At Alchemist Lake Viewery.

A comic touch

January 28 | Royapettah

Standup comedian Kanan Gill is all set to bring the house down with his performance this weekend. Be part of the Kanan Gill Experience- India Tour 2024 as the ace comedian will enthral the audience with his show, Ok Bye, followed by a Book Show, which revolves around his novel, Acts of God.

` 1,299 onwards. 7.30 pm onwards.

At Music Academy.

Fighter





January 26 | Rohini Silver Screens

This Republic Day, brace yourself for some heavy-duty action as Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set to kick up some storm onscreen in their maiden collaboration. Joining forces with the powerhouse couple is Anil Kapoor. The film, helmed by Siddharth Anand, is touted to be a visual extravaganza. Strap on for the high-octane ride. In theatres.

Patriotic fervour and gaiety

January 26 | Velachery

Celebrate the patriotic spirit and the valiant contribution of Indian Armed Forces this Republic Day as the dynamic team of Officers Training Academy (OTA) will perform a symphonic concert. Entry free, 6pm onwards. At Phoenix Marketcity.

