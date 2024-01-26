Jharna brings eight stunning stories by eight artistes

With the onset of spring, curtains begin to fall down on the Margazhi season, but not before one last show to celebrate the significance of spirituality that the Margazhi month symbolises. Wrapping up the season is the third edition of Jharna, a performing arts festival initiated by Bharata Kalanjali. With the aim of providing an intimate live audience experience and sharing the art, the third edition will see eight well known upcoming classical dancers performing. We get you details about the performances and what you can look forward to.

The Bharatanatyam dancer is presenting a thematic evening titled Movements of Resistance that has four chapters: Ud jayega hans akela — a lone seeker, in a quest to find meaning beyond the mundane; Shoorpanaka — my story my voice; Inquilab — an abstract interpretation of freedom from oppression across class, gender, caste and creed; and Gabricha Pausa — damn you the rains. “My presentation is immersive and reflective but it might leave people with questions and in an uncomfortable space. I’m not offering any easy answers to the emotions/situations/statements I’m interpreting. These are stories around me and narratives I’m hearing and I feel as an artist, the only way I can resolve them is through my art. It’s taken me a lot of time and thought to come to a place to tell my story. Although I’m very nervous about presenting this work, I’m excited for the possibility of a dialogue, change and of course, critical feedback,” Keerthana says.

Bharatanatyam dancer Sandhya Udupa, who hails from Bengaluru, aims to infuse relatable emotions and shared experiences into her presentation, creating a connection with the audience. “The passing away of my beloved grandmother followed by immense grief and emptiness led me to question the very purpose of existence. There were so many questions that arose about life and death, which eventually led me into creating this work in progress called Kaala Tharka. Through various scriptures, I slowly started to understand about Time, Life, Soul and their journey and various other existential enquiries, which in turn also healed me. So, this work is about exploring the concept of Time and also the journey of the soul and the interconnectedness of all things,” Sandhya tells us.

The dancer has structured her Bharatanatyam performance to include a traditional varnam in the first half. The second half will feature a work-in-progress excerpt from her new creation, Ganga — A Myth or Reality? which is deeply rooted in her experiences growing up as a Bengali woman in West Bengal. “Ganga — A Myth or Reality? was conceived seven years ago when I revisited Bengali poetry by Rabindranath Tagore. It struck me that my childhood perception of the Ganga river differed significantly from the depictions found in literature. This prompted me to explore the dual perspectives of the Ganga. The music, thoughtfully composed by MS Sukhi, adds vibrancy to the narrative,” informs the dancer.

When figures emerge from the background but are not completed and resolved, individuals are left with unfinished business, which can be manifested in unexpressed feelings such as resentment, rage, hatred, pain, anxiety, grief, guilt and abandonment. Anil’s performance will reflect upon the psychological concept ‘unfinished business’ from Gestalt therapy. Titled Unfinished — Between cycles and circles, Anil’s presentation brings his experience as a therapist engaging with clients and helping them cope with emotional turmoil. “I am bringing the emotional state of an individual through the conflicting choices made by karna either situational or voluntarily. This work also includes text to incorporate my experience as a theatre actor and the belief that certain words can be clearer when expressed and not just performed,” shares the artiste.

Madras Mehfil, a distinctive musical ensemble founded in Chennai (formerly Madras) by Vandana Srinivasan and Anand Pattathil under their banner, Musicalorie Productions, specialises in a diverse range of musical genres. Their repertoire includes ghazals, bhajans, semi-classical renditions, timeless film classics and retro gems across various Indian languages. Vandana Srinivasan, a playback singer with the South Indian film industry, who has worked with most of the leading composers for various film projects, will mesmerise the audience with her renditions, accompanied by Chandrajith D on tabla/percussion, Manonmani on sarangi, and Sathriyan on keys/melodic arrangements.

Sujatha’s Mohiniyattam begins with the varman, and then moves on to Marathi Nirupan. which she says “is a mock anger display by Parwati to Shiva. My piece will conclude with a Malayalam poetry, Krishnaa nee enne ariyilya, written by Sugadhakumari.”

Regarding her piece Apsara Essence, Shubhamani says, “In contemplating our lives as women, I find resonance with the enchanting tales of apsaras. Though considered mythical, their essence mirrors our own, weaving stories of beauty and strength, while grappling with the challenge of being perceived as objects to fulfill others’ needs.” While the mythical apsaras may not exist, the prevalent mistreatment mirrors their plight, serving as a powerful commentary on the continued dehumanisation of women in today's society, the artiste states.

“I will be performing Bharatanatyam interspersed with elements of theatre. My presentation is woven around the story of Shanta — Dashratha’s first born, an important, yet unknown voice from the Ramayana,” says Snigdha.

Tickets start at Rs 250.

January 27 & 28, and February 3 & 4.

At TEACH Auditorium, SPASTN, Taramani.



