Chennai to host iconic fashion event with exclusive collections from Vikram Phadnis, Papa Don’t Preach, & More

Chennai is set to host a much-awaited fashion event—the Vimonisha Designer Exhibition. This vibrant showcase is going to be a celebration of style, innovation, and timeless elegance.

“This year’s edition, aptly titled The Summer Soiree, is all about embracing fresh, vibrant styles perfect for the warmer months,” says Monisha Gidwani, the organiser of the event.

Over 40 designers from across India will be part of this summer edition, with a focus on the bold, avant-garde creations from the next generation of fashion talent. Curated by Monisha, a Chennai native who draws inspiration from both local and Mumbai’s fast-paced fashion scene, the exhibition promises an exciting blend of youthful energy and timeless sophistication. “Expect a playful mix of pop-coloured capes, co-ord sets, Indo-Western silhouettes, and contemporary takes on traditional saris, all designed to uplift the modern wardrobe,” she says.