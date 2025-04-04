Chennai to host iconic fashion event with exclusive collections from Vikram Phadnis, Papa Don’t Preach, & More

Chennai is set to host a much-awaited fashion event—the Vimonisha Designer Exhibition. This vibrant showcase is going to be a celebration of style, innovation, and timeless elegance.
“This year’s edition, aptly titled The Summer Soiree, is all about embracing fresh, vibrant styles perfect for the warmer months,” says Monisha Gidwani, the organiser of the event.
Over 40 designers from across India will be part of this summer edition, with a focus on the bold, avant-garde creations from the next generation of fashion talent. Curated by Monisha, a Chennai native who draws inspiration from both local and Mumbai’s fast-paced fashion scene, the exhibition promises an exciting blend of youthful energy and timeless sophistication. “Expect a playful mix of pop-coloured capes, co-ord sets, Indo-Western silhouettes, and contemporary takes on traditional saris, all designed to uplift the modern wardrobe,” she says.
For those looking to update their festive and wedding season attire, the event offers a perfect opportunity to find everything from breezy summer outfits to statement ethnic wear. Renowned designers like Vikram Phadnis and Shubhika from Papa Don’t Preach will feature alongside eclectic homegrown labels like Miko, Kajal Agarwal, and Divisha Sharma.
“The event extends beyond fashion, with a stunning jewellery showcase featuring brands like Prismarc Diamonds and Zaveri Bros,” shares Monisha. Home décor enthusiasts can also explore curated collections from names like Essay Living and Studio Pankhh. Adding to the allure, Priloved will present a rare collection of vintage luxury items from iconic brands like Versace and Dior, appealing to collectors and fashion aficionados alike.
Whether you’re refreshing your wardrobe, accessorising, or elevating your living space, this exhibition promises an experience that blends the latest trends with a touch of exclusivity.
April 5, 2025, from 11 am to 8 pm. At Hyatt Regency Chennai.