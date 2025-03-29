Nou blends style and comfort with premium leather shoes

NOU, a luxury footwear brand, proves that comfort and style can go hand-in-hand. With a collection crafted entirely from 100 per cent leather (excluding the soles), the brand offers everything from sleek moccasins to sophisticated brogues, stylish boots, and slip-ons.
Pranshu Thakkar, head designer, shares that the latest collection was born out of a personal need. “Coming from a real estate background, I spent long hours on construction sites but also had to step into formal meetings. Sneakers were comfortable but didn’t fit the professional setting, and formal shoes, though stylish, lacked comfort.” This inspired the creation of Nou’s formal sneakers, blending sophistication and comfort for a versatile footwear experience. “These shoes offer the polish of dress shoes with the ease of sneakers—no compromises, just footwear that looks as good as it feels.”
Hand-painted excellence
Nou’s commitment to quality extends to its materials. “We source premium leather from the finest tanneries, ensuring rich texture, durability, and a refined finish. Each pair is hand-painted for a unique look and features a full leather lining and latex footbed insole for comfort, whether transitioning from work to dinner or spending long hours on your feet,” Pranshu explains.
Craftsmanship is at the core of Nou’s ethos, with skilled artisans combining traditional techniques and modern innovations. “Each stitch, cut, and detail is designed to enhance durability and comfort,” says Pranshu. The brand’s shoes feature a welted EVA and rubber sole for superior traction and flexibility.
Price starts at Rs 8,499. Available online.
