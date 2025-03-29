Nou blends style and comfort with premium leather shoes

NOU, a luxury footwear brand, proves that comfort and style can go hand-in-hand. With a collection crafted entirely from 100 per cent leather (excluding the soles), the brand offers everything from sleek moccasins to sophisticated brogues, stylish boots, and slip-ons.

Pranshu Thakkar, head designer, shares that the latest collection was born out of a personal need. “Coming from a real estate background, I spent long hours on construction sites but also had to step into formal meetings. Sneakers were comfortable but didn’t fit the professional setting, and formal shoes, though stylish, lacked comfort.” This inspired the creation of Nou’s formal sneakers, blending sophistication and comfort for a versatile footwear experience. “These shoes offer the polish of dress shoes with the ease of sneakers—no compromises, just footwear that looks as good as it feels.”