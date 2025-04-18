What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

April 20 | Nungambakkam

What do you get when Molière meets masala? A riot of laughter! Doctor Sukkhi Mareez Dukkhi, a Hindi adaptation of Le Médecin Malgré Lui, hits the stage with all the wit and charm—from veteran director Sushmaa Roshan Ahuja. Expect gags, giggles, and pure theatrical fun.

INR 350 onwards. Shows at 4 pm and 6.30 pm. At Alliance Française of Madras.