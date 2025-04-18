What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Wondering what to do this week? Check out the events below.
April 20 | Nungambakkam
What do you get when Molière meets masala? A riot of laughter! Doctor Sukkhi Mareez Dukkhi, a Hindi adaptation of Le Médecin Malgré Lui, hits the stage with all the wit and charm—from veteran director Sushmaa Roshan Ahuja. Expect gags, giggles, and pure theatrical fun.
INR 350 onwards. Shows at 4 pm and 6.30 pm. At Alliance Française of Madras.
April 18 | RA Puram
Step into the season with elegance at the Payal Pratap Summer Holiday Sale. Explore limited-edition ensembles in cotton and linen—crafted for comfort, styled for sophistication, and available in all sizes. Enjoy up to 50 per cent off on signature silhouettes at this exclusive showcase.
Till April 20,10.30 am to 7.30 pm. At The Amethyst Room.
April 18 | Nungambakkam
Craving a culinary world tour? Sandwiches Around the World festival lets you bite into global classics like the NYC-style Reuben, South Africa’s Gatsby, and Argentina’s Choripán—each with a delicious twist. It’s your chance to travel the world, one sandwich at a time.
INR 1,200++ for two. Till April 20, 8 am to 10 pm (Sunday–Thursday); 8 am to 11 pm (Friday & Saturday). At DOU.
Celebrate World Book Day with an evening of poetry, stories, and community. This open mic night invites poets and storytellers in English, Hindi, and Tamil to share their work—with all performances published in a special anthology and a certificate for each participant.
5 pm to 7 pm. At Odyssey Bookstore.
April 18 | Nungambakkam
Get ready to travel back in time as MJ Shriram lights up the stage at Tamil Retro Nite! Sing along, dance it out, and relive the magic of yesteryear’s chartbusters. It’s all about nostalgia, rhythm, and good mood.
INR 499 onwards. 9 pm onwards. At Hard Rock Cafe.
April 19 | Adyar
Whip up something sweet this spring at this hands-on baking workshop. Learn to craft a lemon berry loaf cake from scratch, master buttercream piping skills, and decorate your bake with vibrant seasonal hues. All materials and refreshments are included — and yes, you take home your delicious creation.
INR 2,000. 3.30 pm and 5.30 pm. At Backyard.
April 19 | Chetpet
Dive into creativity this weekend with a beginner-friendly art workshop. With guided sessions, all materials provided, and a serene setting (plus refreshments), it’s perfect for solo explorers, couples, or a friends’ day out. Choose between 1:1, 2:1, or 3:1 formats for a truly personalised experience.
INR 1,599. Till April 20. At The Garden Café by Harrington Room.
April 18 | PVR
Step into history with Kesari Chapter 2, a compelling courtroom drama tracing the life of C Sankaran Nair — the fearless lawyer and Congress leader who stood up against the British Raj to expose the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
In theatres.
April 18 Nungambakkam
Step into a world of grace and grandeur as Evoluzione unveils Omana by Ranjana Bothra, featuring two captivating collections — Firdaus and Zareen. From opulent gold Aari embroidery inspired by royal gardens to breezy summer silhouettes in pastels and floral motifs, this showcase is a celebration of Indian craftsmanship reimagined for today.
INR 22,000 onwards. From 10:30 AM. At Evoluzione.
April 20 | Velachery
Step into a pastel-hued paradise as Hello Kitty’s Fun Fair brings Holiday Land to life! With circus tents, spinning wheels, carnival slides, and appearances by Hello Kitty and friends, it’s a whimsical world for little ones to explore. Kids can enjoy creative DIY stations, yummy bites, nail art, and vibrant photo ops while parents soak in the festive cheer.
From 3 pm to 7 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity.