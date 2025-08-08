Punchlines and proposals: Girish Kumar’s marriage comedy premieres this week in Chennai

What do you get when five well-meaning aunties gang up on one innocent man who just wanted biryani? Apparently, a whole comedy show. Chennai-based comedian Girish Kumar is now serving it hot on stage with Managed,
Married , a not-so-fictional take on the great Indian marriage circus.
From the girl’s skincare routine to the boy’s family WhatsApp group politics, Girish tackles it all with punchlines sharper than your chithi’s questions at the dinner table.
But marriage, as Girish points out, is more than just the ceremony or the first year of cohabitation. “The show is not just about marriage, but about how the construct is imbibed into us before, how we react during, and manage well after,” he says. “With relationships, situationships, and every other new ship setting sail, marriage has become like walking the plank, and it’s getting harder for people to take the plunge.”
Through months of closely observing couples across ages, Girish realised one thing: there is no single secret formula that works for everyone. Instead, Managed,
Married draws from the collective experiences of us all, offering an alternative perspective, one that’s relatable, slightly insane, but somehow makes perfect sense.
“I truly believe just using cuss words for humour is below the belt and not my style,” he adds. “Crazy Mohan Sir is my inspiration and I keep my comedy clean.” The result is a mix of situational comedy, non-verbal acts, improv, quick prop segments, and punchlines that are fresh, relevant, and family-friendly.
Audience reactions have ranged from married couples laughing in agreement to singles clutching their phones, contemplating a speedy exit from the next rishta meeting. “Mostly people found it relatable, but also said the show brought a completely new perspective,” he says.
For Girish, the personal nature of the act is intentional, and yes, his wife approves. “She’s my biggest critic and support. I run the whole show by her first,” he says. “(P.S. I was told by my wife to answer this.)”
And if you’re bringing the in-laws along? “Not just in-laws, bring anyone, even your ex. Humour has a way of bringing people together. You might walk out as best buddies,” he concludes.