Punchlines and proposals: Girish Kumar’s marriage comedy premieres this week in Chennai

What do you get when five well-meaning aunties gang up on one innocent man who just wanted biryani? Apparently, a whole comedy show. Chennai-based comedian Girish Kumar is now serving it hot on stage with Managed, Married , a not-so-fictional take on the great Indian marriage circus.

Premiering this week, this solo act is a riot of observational stand-up, improv, sketch comedy, and prop gags

From the girl’s skincare routine to the boy’s family WhatsApp group politics, Girish tackles it all with punchlines sharper than your chithi’s questions at the dinner table.

But marriage, as Girish points out, is more than just the ceremony or the first year of cohabitation. “The show is not just about marriage, but about how the construct is imbibed into us before, how we react during, and manage well after,” he says. “With relationships, situationships, and every other new ship setting sail, marriage has become like walking the plank, and it’s getting harder for people to take the plunge.”