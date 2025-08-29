A divine satire unfolds in Chennai with Swarnamalya’s new play

The fusion of forms is central to her vision. “Theatre, dance and music move as one in this piece,” says Swarnamalya. “Our actors slip in and out of roles, switching from character to dancer to musician, so the form itself mirrors the chaos of the world we’re staging.”

For Swarnamalya, it was also important to preserve the integrity of classical traditions while adapting them for a contemporary satire. “The story moves through these traditional pieces. It’s not patchwork,” she explains. “When you watch it, you will see that the music and dance are almost beckoned into play by the dialogue. There’s continuity between the theatrical element and the dance element.”

The play, she says, is not just humorous but reflective. “The best way to hold a mirror to ourselves is to also be able to laugh at ourselves,” she notes. “Sometimes you’ll see a character and be reminded of a neighbour or a Mylapore mama or mami. It’s like taking a walk through your city, its people, their quirks, and their values.”

For the cast, the play has been eye-opening. Pavitra, who plays Brahma, describes the challenge of embodying a largely silent figure obsessed with retranslating the Vedas into Queen’s English. “ I learnt that a character can say a lot even without having to speak. Their mannerisms, their reactions matter a lot. And during the process of the production I realised how much colonial rule shaped our lives and continues to echo,” she says.

Ultimately, what does she want audiences to take away? Laughter, nostalgia, discomfort, perhaps all of the above. “It’s about celebrating plurality, diversity, and multiculturalism,” says Swarnamalya. “To think of ourselves as monochromatic would be a huge mistake. We are a patchwork of borrowed, assimilated, and adapted cultures. The play reminds us to laugh, to question, and to remember where we come from.”

At ₹200. On August 30 at 4 pm. At Medai – The Stage, Alwarpet.