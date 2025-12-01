Amandeep Khayal's Dhak Dhak, is a tender journey into love, longing, and listening to the heart

Amandeep believes the core of the show lies in accepting what life offers. “You never know when life will lead you to the one meant for you. The real magic lies in embracing the moment, rather than trying to plan what comes next.” His writing balances honesty with gentleness. “I believe a story comes alive only when you stay true to its soul. As Javed sahab beautifully says, it’s easy to write difficult things, but the simple things are often the hardest. A story must remain gentle and honest so that those who listen can find their own unspoken emotions quietly blooming within its words.”

The show grew from a single story that expanded over time. “I began with that one story I wanted to share with the world; everything else kept on building through the trial shows.” For him, spontaneity and structure coexist. “Both are equally essential, two halves of the same art,” he says. On balancing them, he elaborates, “This is where your time on stage truly begins to matter. The more you devote yourself to your craft, the more you learn to recognise when a moment calls for spontaneity and when it needs structure.”

Every city, he says, has changed the energy of the performance. “Every city and every show carry their own unique magic. I’m always grateful—and often amazed—by how lovingly audiences embrace such a new art form. One of my most cherished experiences was in Australia, where not only people from India but the entire Indian subcontinent came together to cheer for us and carry our stories back home in their hearts.”

Chennai holds a special warmth for him. “The audience in Chennai has always been incredibly warm, and I’m truly excited for them to join us once again.”

