Shanka Tribe rewires Chennai with a night of nature rhythm and trance

Born in the heartlands of northern Kerala, Shanka Tribe has long carved its own space in the indie music landscape. Their roots lie in Kozhikode, where Munna P M and Joel Jackson began as friendly drum-battle rivals before finding a shared pulse that would later form the band. With the additions of Libin Noby, Aswin Lal, Sreeraj K, and Hari Krishnan, they grew into a collective with a unified philosophy: rhythm can connect what words often cannot.
We spoke with the band to get a glimpse of their One Night to Bloom show in Chennai this weekend, which serves as a preview of the Bloom in Green festival scheduled for January in Bengaluru. We discussed what’s been keeping them busy, how they’re shaping their signature nature trance sound for Chennai, and what fans can expect from an immersive night of music, rhythm, and connection.
For Deric Jose, organiser of the festival and band manager of Shanka Tribe, the connection between the fest and the band is natural. “Both emerged from the same community of artistes and travellers. This edition celebrates slow living, shared creativity and the grounding energy of nature. As a band that functions more like a tribe, the space mirrors our ethos completely,” he shares. Munna adds, “The festival breathes the same values we carry into our music and our way of being.”
We can expect an experience built on that same spirit but shaped specifically for Chennai. “Audiences can expect an immersive set that reflects the essence of the fest in a more intimate, one-night format. We are bringing new arrangements born out of our recent sessions in the Western Ghats, including fresh didgeridoo patterns, expanded oud sections and a collaborative segment created especially for the Chennai crowd. The show is designed to begin grounded and earthy, and gradually lift the space into a shared state of trance, celebration and connection.” Joel adds that this performance feels like “an invitation into the inner world of the tribe, something we offer only when we know the audience is ready for it.”
Known for defining their style as nature trance, the band has been shaping this sonic identity since 2011. “Nature trance has grown from raw, instinctive jam sessions into a more layered and intentional expression. Over the years, we have added new rhythms, world folk influences, richer melodic structures and atmospheric electronic textures, while keeping the earthy pulse at the centre,” says Deric. Aswin further says that their nature trance today “feels deeper and more expressive, but still carries the same spirit that started it all.”
New textures continue to excite them. The band is currently exploring quarter-tone variations on the oud, new percussive approaches on the didgeridoo and ambient electronic beds that expand their sonic landscape without losing the organic feel. Hari adds that the most exciting part now is “pushing our instruments beyond their usual roles and discovering tones we did not expect.”
Travel remains central to their storytelling. Recent journeys across the Western Ghats and Auroville have sparked material that is slowly taking shape as new singles. The band is also working on a collaborative EP set for release in 2026, and they have an upcoming Europe tour opening doors for international collaborations.
After years on the road, what continues to inspire the band is the simple magic of shared experience. “No two energies are ever the same. When the entire space breathes together and moves as one, it reminds us why we began this journey. Those shared moments of stillness or collective trance stay with us long after the performance ends,” says Deric in closing.
