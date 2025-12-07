Shanka Tribe rewires Chennai with a night of nature rhythm and trance

Born in the heartlands of northern Kerala, Shanka Tribe has long carved its own space in the indie music landscape. Their roots lie in Kozhikode, where Munna P M and Joel Jackson began as friendly drum-battle rivals before finding a shared pulse that would later form the band. With the additions of Libin Noby, Aswin Lal, Sreeraj K, and Hari Krishnan, they grew into a collective with a unified philosophy: rhythm can connect what words often cannot.

Inside the world of Shanka Tribe: new sounds, new journeys, and a one-night Chennai showcase

We spoke with the band to get a glimpse of their One Night to Bloom show in Chennai this weekend, which serves as a preview of the Bloom in Green festival scheduled for January in Bengaluru. We discussed what’s been keeping them busy, how they’re shaping their signature nature trance sound for Chennai, and what fans can expect from an immersive night of music, rhythm, and connection.

For Deric Jose, organiser of the festival and band manager of Shanka Tribe, the connection between the fest and the band is natural. “Both emerged from the same community of artistes and travellers. This edition celebrates slow living, shared creativity and the grounding energy of nature. As a band that functions more like a tribe, the space mirrors our ethos completely,” he shares. Munna adds, “The festival breathes the same values we carry into our music and our way of being.”

We can expect an experience built on that same spirit but shaped specifically for Chennai. “Audiences can expect an immersive set that reflects the essence of the fest in a more intimate, one-night format. We are bringing new arrangements born out of our recent sessions in the Western Ghats, including fresh didgeridoo patterns, expanded oud sections and a collaborative segment created especially for the Chennai crowd. The show is designed to begin grounded and earthy, and gradually lift the space into a shared state of trance, celebration and connection.” Joel adds that this performance feels like “an invitation into the inner world of the tribe, something we offer only when we know the audience is ready for it.”