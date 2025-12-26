What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Say goodbye to 2025 in style with these events
Here's a glimpse of the events for the week

Wondering how to wind up 2025 in style? Here are a few events that might interest you.

1. Melody magic

Music evening with PAJI

December 27 | Royapettah

Immerse yourself in a “sonic sanctuary” where nature and electronic ritual collide. Headlined by international artiste PAJI, this event features a unique fusion of live violin melodies blooming inside a garden of deep, hypnotic techno, and house rhythms. INR 999 onwards. 6 pm. At Cafe Noci.

2. Laugh out loud

Catch Flubber at International Clowns Festival

December 26 | Royapettah

If you are in for fun and laughter, then check out the International Clown Festival. This festival features a global lineup, including India’s beloved Flubber, the acrobatic Jeruncio from Argentina, the globe-trotting juggler Sambusa, and Italy’s magnetic Chincu. Expect a high-energy mix of comedy skits, gravity-defying juggling, magic, and interactive sessions. INR 499 onwards. 5.30 pm and 8 pm. At Express Avenue Mall.

3. People’s fest

December 26 | Chetpet

Experience Margazhiyil Makkalisai as it returns for its sixth season. Curated by Neelam Cultural Centre, this three-day celebration breaks the boundaries of traditional performance spaces to bring together artistes from diverse backgrounds. From the raw energy of North Chennai’s Gaana to soulful folk and contemporary hip-hop, the festival is a powerful statement on cultural democracy and the joy of community art. Till December 28. Free entry. 2 pm onwards. At B Ground, Pachaiyappa’s College.

4. Winter brocades

Get your shopping bags ready

December 26 | Royapettah

Chennai hosts a double-feature showcase of artisanal Indian fashion. Weavers Studio presents a curated selection of tunics and dresses crafted from the finest handwoven silks and cottons of Bengal, with designs inspired by historical textiles and trade cloths. Complementing this, Sonam Dubal brings an elegant collection of jackets, kaftans, and brocade tunics. Till December 31. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Amethyst, Whites Road.

5. Jungle adventure

Catch Anaconda

December 26 | AGS Cinemas

Jack Black and Paul Rudd star in Anaconda, the meta-reboot of the ’90s creature feature. A group of friends facing mid-life crises decide to remake their favourite movie, only to find themselves caught in a real-life survival nightmare in the rainforest. In theatres.

6. Beachside party

Let the party begin

December 31 | Injambakkam

Step into a world of glowing colours and high-voltage energy this weekend. This neon-themed New Year’s Eve extravaganza features a massive open-air dance floor, photo booths, live band performances, and an electrifying non-stop set by DJ to lead the countdown. INR 1,999 onwards. 7 pm onwards. At The Beach Terrace, VGP Heritage Resort.

7. Cookie decoration

Make your cookies beautiful

December 27 | Besant Nagar

Looking for a sweet afternoon session? Then be ready to get creative with your holiday treats at this interactive workshop. Participants will learn simple icing and piping techniques to transform plain cookies into festive masterpieces with colourful sprinkles and designs. This workshop will be all about indulging your creative side. Till December 28. INR 1,499 onwards. 2 pm and 5 pm. At Third Wave Coffee.

8. Sing along

Get groovy

December 27 | Vadapalani

Whether you’re a bathroom singer, a seasoned instrumentalist, or just someone who loves the energy of a live session, this open-mic gathering might be for you. The evening features acoustic performances, live jams, and group sing-alongs. It’s a space to step up, share your talent, and vibe with a community of fellow music lovers. INR 99 onwards. 5 pm. NF Talkies, Forum Vijaya Mall (second floor).

Chennai's latest exhibition Siddhivinayaka takes you through a journey of faith and art
International Clown Festival
Margazhiyil Makkalisai
Anaconda

