What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Wondering how to wind up 2025 in style? Here are a few events that might interest you.
December 27 | Royapettah
Immerse yourself in a “sonic sanctuary” where nature and electronic ritual collide. Headlined by international artiste PAJI, this event features a unique fusion of live violin melodies blooming inside a garden of deep, hypnotic techno, and house rhythms. INR 999 onwards. 6 pm. At Cafe Noci.
December 26 | Royapettah
If you are in for fun and laughter, then check out the International Clown Festival. This festival features a global lineup, including India’s beloved Flubber, the acrobatic Jeruncio from Argentina, the globe-trotting juggler Sambusa, and Italy’s magnetic Chincu. Expect a high-energy mix of comedy skits, gravity-defying juggling, magic, and interactive sessions. INR 499 onwards. 5.30 pm and 8 pm. At Express Avenue Mall.
December 26 | Chetpet
Experience Margazhiyil Makkalisai as it returns for its sixth season. Curated by Neelam Cultural Centre, this three-day celebration breaks the boundaries of traditional performance spaces to bring together artistes from diverse backgrounds. From the raw energy of North Chennai’s Gaana to soulful folk and contemporary hip-hop, the festival is a powerful statement on cultural democracy and the joy of community art. Till December 28. Free entry. 2 pm onwards. At B Ground, Pachaiyappa’s College.
December 26 | Royapettah
Chennai hosts a double-feature showcase of artisanal Indian fashion. Weavers Studio presents a curated selection of tunics and dresses crafted from the finest handwoven silks and cottons of Bengal, with designs inspired by historical textiles and trade cloths. Complementing this, Sonam Dubal brings an elegant collection of jackets, kaftans, and brocade tunics. Till December 31. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Amethyst, Whites Road.
December 26 | AGS Cinemas
Jack Black and Paul Rudd star in Anaconda, the meta-reboot of the ’90s creature feature. A group of friends facing mid-life crises decide to remake their favourite movie, only to find themselves caught in a real-life survival nightmare in the rainforest. In theatres.
December 31 | Injambakkam
Step into a world of glowing colours and high-voltage energy this weekend. This neon-themed New Year’s Eve extravaganza features a massive open-air dance floor, photo booths, live band performances, and an electrifying non-stop set by DJ to lead the countdown. INR 1,999 onwards. 7 pm onwards. At The Beach Terrace, VGP Heritage Resort.
December 27 | Besant Nagar
Looking for a sweet afternoon session? Then be ready to get creative with your holiday treats at this interactive workshop. Participants will learn simple icing and piping techniques to transform plain cookies into festive masterpieces with colourful sprinkles and designs. This workshop will be all about indulging your creative side. Till December 28. INR 1,499 onwards. 2 pm and 5 pm. At Third Wave Coffee.
December 27 | Vadapalani
Whether you’re a bathroom singer, a seasoned instrumentalist, or just someone who loves the energy of a live session, this open-mic gathering might be for you. The evening features acoustic performances, live jams, and group sing-alongs. It’s a space to step up, share your talent, and vibe with a community of fellow music lovers. INR 99 onwards. 5 pm. NF Talkies, Forum Vijaya Mall (second floor).
