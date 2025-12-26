What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

December 27 | Vadapalani

Whether you’re a bathroom singer, a seasoned instrumentalist, or just someone who loves the energy of a live session, this open-mic gathering might be for you. The evening features acoustic performances, live jams, and group sing-alongs. It’s a space to step up, share your talent, and vibe with a community of fellow music lovers. INR 99 onwards. 5 pm. NF Talkies, Forum Vijaya Mall (second floor).