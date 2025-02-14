What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

With the season of love around, we recommend some events that you can par take in the city with your loved one or alone.
February 14 | RA Puram
This Valentine’s Day, ditch the clichés and cook up some romance with a special pasta-making date. Learn the art of crafting fresh pasta from scratch, bond over delicious flavours, and enjoy a hands-on culinary experience with your special someone.
INR 4,750 per couple. 5 pm to 8 pm. At Frangipani Culinary Expression.
February 16 | Nungambakkam
Chennai, get ready to dance your heart out with the sensational Prakhar Saini at this high-energy workshop. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, this is your chance to learn killer moves and vibe to two electrifying tracks—Uff and Ghani Bhawari.
INR 799 onwards. 12 pm to 2 pm, & 6 pm to 8 pm. At Tattva - The Studio.
February 14 | Adyar
Make your Valentine’s Day special by watching a cosy movie night under the open sky at this rooftop cafe. Enjoy the Bollywood classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge as you settle in with your loved ones and savour a delightful spread as you watch.
Free entry. 7 pm onwards. At Cocoa & Crème.
February 15 | Nandanam
Experience the electrifying energy of Deva as he takes the stage for a night filled with timeless hits and nostalgic melodies. From chart-topping anthems to foot-tapping favourites, this concert promises an unforgettable musical journey celebrating the legend himself.
INR 999 onwards. 6 pm. At YMCA ground.
February 15 | Poes Garden
Chennai Farmers Market is back with its fifth edition. It brings together local artisans, organic farmers, and eco-conscious creators for a day of sustainability and community spirit. Browse fresh organic produce, discover handmade crafts, and indulge in artisanal delights—all while supporting local talent.
Free Entry. 11 am to 8 pm. At Hanu Reddy Residences.
February 14 | RA Puram
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with an enchanting night of live music, romance, and unforgettable moments. Witness a soulful evening as the music duo Spoorthi & Viprahar serenade you with their mesmerising melodies.
Open to all. 8 pm onwards. At Black Orchid.
February 14 | INOX
Sam Wilson steps into his role as Captain America in this high-stakes political thriller packed with action, intrigue, and jaw-dropping twists with Captain America: Brave New World. As an international crisis unfolds, he must navigate dangerous alliances and uncover a global conspiracy that threatens the world’s stability.
In theatres.
February 16 | Pallavaram
Step into history with a guided heritage walk through Pallavaram, a town steeped in centuries of culture and transformation. From the grandeur of the Pallavas to colonial influences and military legacies, uncover the layers of history that shaped this vibrant suburb.
INR 700. 6.30 am to 8.30 am. Meeting point: Junction of Veteran Line Number 1 & St. Stephen’s Church Road.
February 15 | Velachery
Get ready for a fan experience by meeting the stars of the latest movie Dragon! Catch your favorite stars up close, snap selfies, and dive into exclusive behind-the-scenes stories from the world of Dragon.
Free Entry. 5 pm to 7 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity.