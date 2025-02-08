Check out this tranquil retreat with surprising delights in Chennai

But the real surprise was the deconstructed vada pav. It came sprinkled with garlic powder and served alongside a zesty mint chutney—a fun, flavour-packed take on the Mumbai street food classic. “Here, we try to deconstruct and reimagine familiar dishes, playing with textures and flavours to offer something unexpected,” says Chef Mothi Krishnan.

Instead of serving the vada in a bun, the bread is enclosed at the core, surrounded by spicy potato mash and deep-fried for a crunchy finish. The diner focuses on the crispy bite of the vada and tries to highlight that texture.

The café mainly offers colonial English-style dishes, a nod to heritage dining. We tried their Shepherd’s pie, made with layers of minced beef, mashed potatoes, and savoury gravy, and fell absolutely in love with it.

One of the most exciting elements of the menu is the Less mess burgers, another innovative creation. It’s a response to the classic messy burger experience. When you bite into it, there’s no chance of juices spilling onto your clothes. We were told that it is completely sealed and made using special equipment like a waffle machine.

The soups, too, are designed for an elevated experience. Served like cappuccinos, the soups come in flasks to keep them hot, accompanied by miniature bowls for serving. Even the garlic bread is presented thoughtfully on custom bamboo wood platters, reflecting the café’s attention to detail.

Here, quality is key. “We use the best ingredients we can find, whether it’s Kalibu chocolates or authentic mascarpone, to ensure an elevated culinary experience,” says Chef Kumar. “It’s about making sure that the foundation of the dish is as good as it can be before we add any creative twists,” he adds. Despite the premium ingredients, the café maintains affordable prices by making several components in-house, such as fresh mozzarella and paneer. “We make our own mozzarella, which allows us to maintain quality while keeping costs manageable,” the chef explains.