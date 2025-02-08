Explore global comfort food under one roof with this new menu in Chennai

Sometimes, a plate of comfort food can soothe you amidst the chaos of your life. Now imagine if you could access comfort plates from around the world under one roof. That was The Mayflower’s new menu for us. Additionally, Tejasvi Suresh Bala, the CEO and co-founder of the café, tells us that the dishes served here are made with fresh ingredients and free from artificial flavours and preservatives.

We hit it off with Jalapeño cheese balls. These balls helped us have a calming, or rather, a cheesy start to the culinary journey ahead. Meanwhile, their Orange chicken with shallow fried meat pieces was a sweet, saucy, and hot delight.

Catering to Indian flavours, the Paneer makhni bowl that came next to our table had the warmth that we have always felt with this classic Punjabi dish. The soft paneer prepared with buttery tomato-based sauce, and served with rice was an indulgent meal in a bowl. One can also order its chicken variety.

The Roasted chicken was tender, juicy, and bursting with lemon flavour. Marinated and grilled rightly for that irresistible smoky taste, it was served with creamy mushroom and onion sauce. Paired with a side of grilled veggies and mashed potatoes, this dish was a wholesome treat.

We then moved to the dumplings with Prawns hargo, a classic that’s pure bite-sized bliss. These delicate, translucent dumpling wrappers were packed with plump, juicy prawns and steamed to perfection. It was also a not-so-heavy dish on the stomach.