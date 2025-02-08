Explore global comfort food under one roof with this new menu in Chennai

Sometimes, a plate of comfort food can soothe you amidst the chaos of your life. Now imagine if you could access comfort plates from around the world under one roof. That was The Mayflower’s new menu for us. Additionally, Tejasvi Suresh Bala, the CEO and co-founder of the café, tells us that the dishes served here are made with fresh ingredients and free from artificial flavours and preservatives.
We hit it off with Jalapeño cheese balls. These balls helped us have a calming, or rather, a cheesy start to the culinary journey ahead. Meanwhile, their Orange chicken with shallow fried meat pieces was a sweet, saucy, and hot delight.
Catering to Indian flavours, the Paneer makhni bowl that came next to our table had the warmth that we have always felt with this classic Punjabi dish. The soft paneer prepared with buttery tomato-based sauce, and served with rice was an indulgent meal in a bowl. One can also order its chicken variety.
The Roasted chicken was tender, juicy, and bursting with lemon flavour. Marinated and grilled rightly for that irresistible smoky taste, it was served with creamy mushroom and onion sauce. Paired with a side of grilled veggies and mashed potatoes, this dish was a wholesome treat.
We then moved to the dumplings with Prawns hargo, a classic that’s pure bite-sized bliss. These delicate, translucent dumpling wrappers were packed with plump, juicy prawns and steamed to perfection. It was also a not-so-heavy dish on the stomach.
We had the Vietnamese lemongrass prawn skewers next. The juicy prawns, marinated in a fragrant lemongrass blend and then grilled, was a new yet intriguing flavour for us.
One of the most hyped dishes of late is the glass noodles and we decided to give it a try. The Thai glass noodle salad with translucent noodles, immersed in a citrusy broth, along with braised tofu and broccoli, was slightly sweet but worth the buzz.
Quesadilla, the Mexican delight, arrived at our table next. Served along with salsa, it was loaded with cheese inside. But we are not complaining!
Next up, was another Thai delicacy; Stir-fry basil chicken with rice. Minced chicken, punchy garlic, fiery chillies, and fragrant Thai basil come together in a savoury, flavour-packed sauce for this dish. Served with steamed rice and bullseye on top, it was a balance of spice, sweetness, and umami.
Moving on to the desserts, we indulged in the classic elegance of Creme Brûlée, which was a rich, silky vanilla custard topped with caramelised, golden sugar crust. The creamy, velvety goodness beneath the crisp layer was like a warm hug after some heavy culinary treats.
We also had their Tiramisu, which is one of the signature items of the café. This Italian dessert had a perfect balance of sweetness and bold espresso. It was a treat both indulgent and incredibly satisfying.
Meal for two: INR 1,400++. From 7 am to 11 pm. At Anna Nagar.
Email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @appurvaa_