Chennai

Catch this affordable art pop-up in Chennai next weekend!

Baro Art, an affordable art pop-up, will be on at The Folly at Amethyst from Feb 28 to March 2
Representative picture
Representative picture
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Baro Art is coming to Chennai with its range of affordable art to let people experience and exceptional collection of traditional and contemporary art, which are all original and certified. The art pop-up is all about democratising art and makes an attempts to make art accessible for all. The Baro Market, once a physical store in Mumbai before Covid, has migrated online and has been hosting affordable art pop-ups at various Indian cities.

What: Baro Art- Affordable Art India

Where: The Folly at Amethyst, Whites Road, Chennai

When: Feb 28-Mar 1: 11 am to 7 pm | March 2: 10 am to 6 pm

Representative picture
Luxury and elegance unfold at Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione in Chennai
Baro Art pop-up
Baro Art comes to Chennai
Baro Art in Chennai

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com