Catch this affordable art pop-up in Chennai next weekend!

Baro Art is coming to Chennai with its range of affordable art to let people experience and exceptional collection of traditional and contemporary art, which are all original and certified. The art pop-up is all about democratising art and makes an attempts to make art accessible for all. The Baro Market, once a physical store in Mumbai before Covid, has migrated online and has been hosting affordable art pop-ups at various Indian cities.

What: Baro Art- Affordable Art India

Where: The Folly at Amethyst, Whites Road, Chennai

When: Feb 28-Mar 1: 11 am to 7 pm | March 2: 10 am to 6 pm