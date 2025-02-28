Explore AISH’s Summer Collection 2025 in Chennai

The collection experiments with geometry, balancing form and function with a minimalist approach. The result is a sophisticated yet relaxed style that doesn’t need to boast, but makes a statement nonetheless. AISH’s emphasis on uncomplicated shapes adds to the timeless appeal of the pieces, making them perfect for those who appreciate subtlety in their wardrobe.

The Summer Collection 2025 by AISH is a must-see for fashion enthusiasts seeking a blend of heritage, innovation, and refined simplicity in their wardrobe. Don’t miss the chance to experience this exclusive edit of luxury and craftsmanship in the heart of Chennai.

Price stars at Rs 8,000.

February 28 to March 4, 2025. 11 am to 7:30 pm. At The Amethyst Room, 106, Chamiers Road, RA Puram, Chennai.