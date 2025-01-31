Chennai

A night of glamour and celebration at the 31st Devi Awards

An evening of inspiration and recognition as the city’s finest gathered to applaud trailblazing women across diverse fields
Cathy and Rehane
Cathy and RehaneKevin Nashon
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

The city’s who’s who gathered at the iconic ITC Grand Chola for the 31st edition of the Devi Awards, where 13 remarkable women from the city were honoured for outstanding achievements in their respective fields.

Over 300 distinguished guests filled the venue, captivated by the inspiring stories shared by each of the devis as they took to the stage. The atmosphere was electric as the awards were presented, with the crowd cheering passionately for every honouree.

The evening concluded with a lavish dinner, offering guests the opportunity to interact with the awardees in a more intimate setting.

Chaitanya Rao
Chaitanya RaoKevin Nashon
G Venket Ram
G Venket RamKevin Nashon
Megha Rajan
Megha RajanKevin Nashon
Rajeswari Kumari and Thalaivasal Vijay
Rajeswari Kumari and Thalaivasal VijayKevin Nashon
Santhosh Pratap
Santhosh PratapKevin Nashon
Suresh Menon
Suresh MenonKevin Nashon
Vishnuvardhan
VishnuvardhanKevin Nashon
Vivek Karunakaran
Vivek KarunakaranKevin Nashon
Silai Zaki
Silai ZakiKevin Nashon
Samyuktha
SamyukthaKevin Nashon
Rajesh and Shaiba
Rajesh and ShaibaKevin Nashon
Ranjitha and Rekha
Ranjitha and RekhaKevin Nashon
Devi Awards Chennai 2025: Highlights of the enthralling ceremony

