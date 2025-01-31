A night of glamour and celebration at the 31st Devi Awards

The city’s who’s who gathered at the iconic ITC Grand Chola for the 31st edition of the Devi Awards, where 13 remarkable women from the city were honoured for outstanding achievements in their respective fields.

Over 300 distinguished guests filled the venue, captivated by the inspiring stories shared by each of the devis as they took to the stage. The atmosphere was electric as the awards were presented, with the crowd cheering passionately for every honouree.

The evening concluded with a lavish dinner, offering guests the opportunity to interact with the awardees in a more intimate setting.