Chennai’s weekend highlights: Music, comedy, workshops, and more await

Par take in the following events this week.
January 31 | Nungambakkam
Celebrate the Chinese New Year with a specially curated feast by expat Master Chef Lian. Savour authentic Sichuan and Cantonese delicacies like Double boiled monkey head mushroom broth, Tiger prawns XO, Hang Zhou tenderloin, and Steamed longevity noodles.
On till February 12. À la carte. Lunch & Dinner. At Golden Dragon, Taj Coromandel.
January 31 | Nungambakkam
Dive into the soulful rhythms of Kerala with Ahir Live in the city. Enjoy a night of nostalgia as Malayalam classics and chart-toppers fill the air, creating a magical atmosphere of music and memories.
INR 499. 9 pm onwards. At Hard Rock Cafe.
January 31 | Chetpet
Popular comedian Kanan Gill returns with his fourth comedy hour, What is this? exploring the quirks of existence, the unsatisfactory nature of experience, and, of course, the many ways of being—all with his signature wit.
INR 799 onwards. 4 pm & 8 pm. At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.
January 31 | T Nagar
Join Rethinking Refugees and House of T for a powerful night of music, featuring soul-stirring performances and electrifying beats. This special gig supports a noble cause, with 100 per cent of proceeds aiding Gaza. Don’t miss the chance to vibe and make a difference.
INR 800 onwards. 7.30 pm. At The Neighborhood Bar, Mango Hill Central.
February 2 | Chetpet
Brace yourself for an evening of wit and laughter as the sensational Munawar Faruqui takes the stage live in your city. Known for his razor-sharp humour and thought-provoking storytelling, Munawar promises a performance filled with hilarious insights and relatable anecdotes.
INR 799. 5 pm. At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.
February 2 | OMR
Step into a world of automotive nostalgia at Heritage Rollers 2025. This premier classic car exhibition by the Historical Cars Association of India (HCAI) brings together 80+ vintage beauties from across India, including Rolls-Royce, Jaguar, Cadillac, and more.
9.30 pm to 1 pm. At Hotel Turyaa – Rayala Techno Park Campus
February 6 | PVR
Ajith Kumar and Trisha reunite for Vidaamuyarchi, a gripping tale of love and survival. A romantic getaway turns into a nerve-wracking quest when a husband must confront an enigmatic villain to find his missing wife.
In theatres.
February 1 | Kilpauk
Dive into the ancient art of coil pottery in this hands-on workshop. Learn the basics of coil-building, from forming shapes to adding textures, all under expert guidance. No experience? No problem! All the materials will be provided.
INR 799. Till February 2 & February 8, 3 pm. At Dices and Drama.