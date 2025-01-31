Where to be and what to experience in Mumbai this week!

Mumbai is buzzing with exciting events this February, offering something for everyone—from theatre enthusiasts and music lovers to storytelling aficionados. Whether you’re looking to immerse yourself in soulful performances or celebrate the power of words, here’s a curated list of must-attend events in the city this week.
Spoken Fest by Kommune is back, and this time, it’s bigger than ever. Touted as ‘the Mecca of the mindful millennial’, Spoken Fest 2024-2025 will make history as India’s first national celebration of storytelling. Expanding beyond its Mumbai roots, the festival promises to be an electrifying space where diverse voices come together to shape India’s cultural narrative. Expect spoken word poetry, music, panel discussions, and performances from some of the most influential storytellers. If you love listening to compelling narratives and meaningful conversations, this is the place to be. Tickets available online.
Date: February 1 & 2 | Time: 2 pm - 10 pm
Venue: Jio World Garden, Mumbai
Aadyam Theatre’s seventh season brings Purva Naresh’s stunning adaptation of Fyodor Dostoevsky’s novella, White Nights, to Mumbai audiences. Chandni Raatein is a genre-bending play that weaves themes of love, longing, and fate over four poetic nights. Infused with Indo-East European music and rich storytelling, this production offers a unique blend of emotions, humour, and timeless romance. Featuring a stellar cast, it’s a must-watch for theatre lovers who appreciate literary adaptations and immersive performances. Tickets available online.
Date & Time: February 1 - 7.30 pm | February 2 - 4 pm & 7.30 pm
Venue: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Mumbai
The Mahindra Blues Festival returns for its 13th edition, bringing the soul-stirring sounds of the Mississippi Delta and Chicago blues to Mumbai. Recognised as Asia’s biggest blues festival, this two-day extravaganza has become a cultural landmark, fostering new talent while celebrating legends of the genre. With an eclectic lineup that reflects the genre’s raw energy, resilience, and youthful spirit, this year’s edition promises an unforgettable musical experience. If you love powerful vocals, soulful guitar riffs, and a high-energy atmosphere, this is the ultimate blues destination. Tickets are available online.
Date: February 8 & 9
Venue: Mehboob Studios, Mumbai