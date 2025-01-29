Four unmissable spots for hot chocolate in Mumbai

Savour the Classic Hot Chocolate at Dessert Therapy while you casually hang out with friends or plan to work the day from a café. Its cosy ambiance and warm service is perfect for your plans. The drink itself is creamy, velvety and smooth and not only leaves you satisfied from the first sip but makes you crave for more. Pair it up with their delectable and freshly baked croissants or other bites like sandwiches and wraps and you have a comforting meal.

Price Rs 300.