Four unmissable spots for hot chocolate in Mumbai

From quaint cafes to a more gourmet cabana seating, here are Mumbai's four go-to places for that perfect cup of Hot chocolate.
If you have time for a leisurely experience, then a visit to The Blue Gourmet is a must. This ultimate weekend stopover which gives you the opportunity to soak up the sun in a cabana under the open skies is magical. It turns into the perfect spot to enjoy with friends and family over hot chocolate, pastas, pizzas and much more.
Price Rs 345.
Want to catch up with friends over a cup of hot chocolate or stop for a quick brunch then step in to AbCoffee at Juhu. Its lovely ambiance and minimal interiors adds to the simplicity and wholesomeness of the experience while its delicious hot chocolate and sides make it wonders for the stomach.
Price Rs 199.
Planning an ideal day where you want to laze around with a book in the hand and a cup of hot chocolate? Then enter the cosy nook, The Homemade Café & Bar and indulge in their flavourful cup of hot chocolate. While there do not forget to grab something to eat including their Pastas, burgers, mains and more.
Price: Rs 395
Savour the Classic Hot Chocolate at Dessert Therapy while you casually hang out with friends or plan to work the day from a café. Its cosy ambiance and warm service is perfect for your plans. The drink itself is creamy, velvety and smooth and not only leaves you satisfied from the first sip but makes you crave for more. Pair it up with their delectable and freshly baked croissants or other bites like sandwiches and wraps and you have a comforting meal.
Price Rs 300.