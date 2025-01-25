Let these Mumbai restaurants welcome you with lit lanterns and flavourful delicacies for Chinese New Year

With the Chinese New Year knocking on the doorstep, eateries across Mumbai have already begun with the celebrations to welcome the Year of the Snake. with new menus, special menus, festive activities and much more, the city is all set to ring in the New Year. Here's what the city eateries has in store for you.
With bold and exciting flavours,tha Tattva Bar and Café’s Special Chinese New Year menu is one that should not be missed. From Paneer cups to Green Chilly chicken, from Spiced potato noodles to traditional Dumplings and Baos, with modern twists is what will keep all foodies glued to the menu. And the Red Lanterns cocktail inspired by the iconic lanterns is sure to complement all the dishes alike.
Ongoing. Price for two Rs 1800+
Make your way to The Oriental Blossom at Hotel Marine Plaza for the lucrative Chinese New Year Menu. From the classic Chimney Soup curated by Chef Huang to the handcrafted dim sums, Imperial Vegetable Szechuan Spring Roll, Stir Fried Duck, Crackling Fried Squid and Lobster in Cantonese Sauce, one can indulge in exotic dishes. For desserts, one cannot skip the Kahlua Tiramisu or the Coconut Blossom with Ice Cream.
On January 29, 2025
Amazonia is bringing a gala feast on the occasion! Experience the choicest curations with Stir-fried Black pepper chicken, Pad thai noodles, and more.
Ongoing!
Inspired by Sichuan Cuisine, the Hyatt Centric Juhu, is all set to welcome the Year of the Snake with its grand array of items. One can get to taste Pecking duck, Sichuan-style Hot & Sour Soup, Truffle Mushroom Dumplings, and Black Pepper Crab among others. Moreover, you cannot miss out on the special Chinese New Year brunch on February 2, with a plethora of authentic dishes paired with the best of drinks.
From January 27 onwards.
Enter Yazu and you would be pleasantly surprised by the flavours that dominate their special menu for the Chinese New Year. Truffle Edamame, Chicken & Enoki, Prawn Hargao, Charcoal Pork Open Bao, Spicy Salmon Poke Bowl and Blue Fin Tuna Poke Bowl are some of the delicacies that await you.
Bandra’s Megumi is ringing in the New Year with an all-new menu. From Lotus Lead Rice to Smoky chilli tofu, from starters, appetisers, mains and desserts, one would be spoilt for choice at this unforgettable array of flavours.
Between noon – 3:30 pm and 7 pm – 1:30 am. Price for two (approx.) Rs 3500.
Hakkasan celebrates the Chinese New Year by unveiling the Year of the Snake Menu. The course begins with a Snake Fruit Salad and moves on to Mushroom Dumpling, Pan Fried Chicken Bao, Blue Pea Crispy Chicken Cheung Fun served with warm soy to Golden Yuan Bao. The mains comprise Golden Yam Bean with Asparagus and Edamame Fried Rice, Smoked Duck Breast in Black truffle sauce, Steamed Chilean Sea Bass and more. Dessert is a sweet affair with Lucky Red Envelope, Chocolate Passionfruit Mousse, and more.
Available until February 14, 2025. Timings: noon – 3:30 pm and 7 pm to 12:30 am. Price for two (approx): Rs 3500+
Mayouchi’s Chinese New Year menu features exotic dishes made in authentic Chinese techniques and flavours. From small plates to aromatic broths, one would find a variety. Winter Melon Soup, Chicken Green Chili Chives Dumpling, Pork Char Siu (Dimsum Puff), Chicken Salted Egg Floss, Turnip Cake with Burnt Garlic Chili, Salmon in Szechuan Sauce, Tofu Capcay with Sesame Oil, Burnt Garlic Fried Rice are just some of the names that must be on your plate when you visit. Available till January 29, 2025. Between 5 pm – 1:30 am.