Mumbai gets a new Spanish fine diner with an authentic European touch

Bask in luxury as fine diner Milagro opens its newest outlet in Mumbai. After a successful debut in Goa, this exotic restaurant with a menu specializing in Spanish cuisine makes its way to Mumbai with its European fine-dining feel coupled with a high-energy cocktail bar.

This intimate dining space has an interior that would make you personify the statement ‘love at first sight’. With grandeur and opulence screaming from every nook and corner, with its graceful arches and tall columns, the sparkling chandeliers hanging from the ceiling, antique furniture giving it an old-world charm, and soft lighting, the décor is nothing short of a masterclass in elegance itself.

Visitors can choose to sit indoors and have a romantic feel to their diner or soak in the city vibe and skyline by opting for a seat outdoors. The cocktail bar designed by Colby Murray is a tribute to vintage jazz bars with crimson walls, gold leaf ceilings and black crystal chandeliers which seamlessly transitions the décor suited for a night high in spirits.