Mumbai gets a new Spanish fine diner with an authentic European touch
Bask in luxury as fine diner Milagro opens its newest outlet in Mumbai. After a successful debut in Goa, this exotic restaurant with a menu specializing in Spanish cuisine makes its way to Mumbai with its European fine-dining feel coupled with a high-energy cocktail bar.
This intimate dining space has an interior that would make you personify the statement ‘love at first sight’. With grandeur and opulence screaming from every nook and corner, with its graceful arches and tall columns, the sparkling chandeliers hanging from the ceiling, antique furniture giving it an old-world charm, and soft lighting, the décor is nothing short of a masterclass in elegance itself.
Visitors can choose to sit indoors and have a romantic feel to their diner or soak in the city vibe and skyline by opting for a seat outdoors. The cocktail bar designed by Colby Murray is a tribute to vintage jazz bars with crimson walls, gold leaf ceilings and black crystal chandeliers which seamlessly transitions the décor suited for a night high in spirits.
Celebrating Spanish cuisine, the menu curated by Chef Jose displays an understanding of Indian palates, knowledge of ingredients and the craftsmanship of a presenter. From Caviar Blinis and gazpacho, which is a traditional cold soup; to Seaquake Maremoto, a medley of fresh seafood and tomato, or the Lobster Formentera, packing one of the most favourite seafood in wholesome flavours, these cannot be given a miss.
For those who prefer to fill their stomach with something lighter can opt for Beetroot Smoked Salad or the whimsical Mushroom Forest, both of which offer unique yet innovative flavours.
The cocktail menu curated by Sebastian Donso is a reflection of masterpieces filled with bold flavours and artful presentation which makes it very memorable. The Cocoa Marianito is a twist on the classic Negroni with a touch of Cocoa; Santeria is a rustic take on Old Fashioned; while dessert cocktails like Carajillo or beverages like What Monsoon Forgot not only elevate the experience but also provide something in the glass for everybody.
Milagro's culinary affairs are taken care of by Chef José Manuel Borrallo Sánchez from Seville, Spain which validates the authenticity of its Spanish cuisine. Behind the bar are bartender Sebastian Donso and Chilean–born mixologist Felipe Guajardo Silva. Together, the team and its creations promise an unforgettable culinary experience in the heart of Mumbai.
Location: Milagro, 5th Floor, Swatantryaveer Savarkar Road, Prabhadevi, Mumbai