Make your mornings count at this Mumbai diner with its newly launched weekend breakfast menu

Renowned for its vibrant ambience and jazz performances which has been winning hearts since its inception, Bluebop Café has now gone a step further and introduced a wholesome breakfast menu. This menu is available only from Friday to Sunday between 8 am to noon and lets you relax on the weekends without worrying about what to make for your morning meals. One can experience a variety of sandwiches, egg dishes, gluten-free crepes for the health-conscious individuals, and desserts like pancakes and waffles from its vast breakfast menu.