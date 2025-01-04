Make your mornings count at this Mumbai diner with its newly launched weekend breakfast menu

Renowned for its vibrant ambience and jazz performances which has been winning hearts since its inception, Bluebop Café has now gone a step further and introduced a wholesome breakfast menu. This menu is available only from Friday to Sunday between 8 am to noon and lets you relax on the weekends without worrying about what to make for your morning meals. One can experience a variety of sandwiches, egg dishes, gluten-free crepes for the health-conscious individuals, and desserts like pancakes and waffles from its vast breakfast menu.
Catering to diverse palates one can opt for the highlights including English breakfast comprising eggs, mushrooms, baked beans, charred tomato and toasted sourdough; or global dishes to win over an eggetarian which consists of the creamy Truffle Scrambled Egg, Turkish eggs with garlic yogurt and chilli oil or the Parsi-style Eggs Akuri which is full of the right spice to brighten your day.
Bringing a modern twist to the traditional waffles, one can check out their exquisite southern Fried Chicken Waffle or Avocado & Egg Waffle along with sandwiches like Truffle Mushroom Cheddar or Avocado & Grilled Chicken Sandwich. The wonderfully curated menu has an item for everyone including vegans. Packed with fruits, milk and granola, the Vegan Paradise is a must-try.
No breakfast is complete without a drink and thus apart from the freshly brewed tea and coffee one can opt for healthy choices like Carrot Zing or Apple Beet Fusion.
Available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays
8 am onwards
At 318 Linking Road, Khar West, Mumbai