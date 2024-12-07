Amelia, a culinary tribute to Picasso’s muse, opens in Bandra

Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex has a vibrant new addition – Amelia, a restaurant that blends European elegance with a modern twist. Created by Geeta Amin, Timanshu Mokal, and Deepak Amin, this venue promises an artistic and flavourful dining experience.

Named after one of Picasso’s muses, Amelia aims to be more than just a restaurant—it’s a space for connection and creativity. The menu combines classic French and Italian dishes with fresh ingredients reimagined for Indian tastes. Highlights include the Poached Pear Salad, Truffle Ravioli, New Zealand Lamb Rack, and the Pistachio Decadence dessert.

Pizza lovers can savour unique options like Sylvette’s Classic, Dora’s Truffle Delight, and Jacqueline’s Spicy Kick, each inspired by Picasso’s muses. The cocktail menu is equally inventive, featuring drinks like the whisky-based Quarto and the gin-infused Creation of Adam. Non-alcoholic options include the Moldovian Hangover Cure and We Believe in Elves.

Amelia’s interiors combine post-modern European style with contemporary flair. Designed to be both inviting and upscale, the space features curated art, hand-painted lights, and a central bar perfect for social gatherings. “We wanted to create a space that’s elegant yet welcoming, where people can connect and enjoy,” said Geeta Amin, one of the founders.